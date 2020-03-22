Coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in NI: Sunday's updates

Live Reporting

By Michael Sheils McNamee and Ciaran McCauley

All times stated are UK

  1. 'A Mother's Day like no other '

    Today, of course, is a day when families often get together to celebrate our mamas, mums and mammies - but, in a video released on Twitter, First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill acknowledged that today will be very different.

    "This year we're urging you not to put your mummy, or anyone else's mummy at risk," says Mrs O'Neill. "Please maintain the social distancing the Public Health Agency has asked you to do."

    Mrs Foster, meanwhile, thanked all those "mothers, sons, daughters, grandchildren or great-grandchildren who are engaged this Mother's Day, and every day, in the service of others."

