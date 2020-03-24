Coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in NI: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Jordan Kenny, Chris Andrews and Luke Sproule

All times stated are UK

  1. Arlene Foster and Chris Hazzard on Good Morning Ulster

    Coming up after 08:00 GMT on BBC Radio Ulster

    Fist Minister Arlene Foster, followed by Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard, will discuss the latest coronavirus measures by the government.

  2. New measures

    New measures announced by Boris Johnson last night see the closure of non-essential shops, libraries, playgrounds and outdoor gyms, and places of worship.

    From now on, people must stay at home except for:

    • Essential shopping - for food or medicines and only once a day
    • Exercise - only once a day and alone, or with someone from your household
    • Medical reasons or for the care of vulnerable people
    • Travel to and from essential work - all employers should be making provision to work from home

  3. Coronavirus Bill to be debated by Northern Ireland Assembly

    The Northern Ireland Assembly is to debate legislation on emergency powers to force people to stay at home.

    On Monday night the prime minister introduced the Coronavirus Bill, which introduces sweeping measures aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.

    Stormont
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Boris Johnson's address marked a major shift in the government's efforts to tackle Covid-19.

    People can only leave their homes for very limited purposes such as shopping for necessities and medicine.

    One form of exercise per day and essential travel to work is allowed, but gatherings of more than two people have also been banned.

    Read more here.

  4. Where things stand this morning

    Coronavirus
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Northern Ireland:

    • 148 confirmed cases
    • Three deaths
    • 2,692 tests carried out

    Republic of Ireland

    • 2,692 confirmed cases
    • Six deaths

    United Kingdom:

    • 6,650 confirmed cases
    • 335 deaths
    • 83,945 tests carried out

  5. Good morning

    Welcome back to our live coverage of all the latest developments in Northern Ireland on coronavirus. Stay with us throughout the day as we keep you up-to-date.

Back to top