Coronavirus in NI: Latest updates

Coming up after 08:00 GMT on BBC Radio Ulster Fist Minister Arlene Foster, followed by Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard, will discuss the latest coronavirus measures by the government.
Arlene Foster and Chris Hazzard on Good Morning Ulster
New measures
New measures announced by Boris Johnson last night see the closure of non-essential shops, libraries, playgrounds and outdoor gyms, and places of worship.
From now on, people must stay at home except for:
Coronavirus Bill to be debated by Northern Ireland Assembly
The Northern Ireland Assembly is to debate legislation on emergency powers to force people to stay at home.
On Monday night the prime minister introduced the Coronavirus Bill, which introduces sweeping measures aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.
Boris Johnson's address marked a major shift in the government's efforts to tackle Covid-19.
People can only leave their homes for very limited purposes such as shopping for necessities and medicine.
One form of exercise per day and essential travel to work is allowed, but gatherings of more than two people have also been banned.
Where things stand this morning
Northern Ireland:
Republic of Ireland
United Kingdom:
