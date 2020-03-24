Coronavirus in NI: Latest updates

The Northern Ireland Assembly is to debate legislation on emergency powers to force people to stay at home.

On Monday night the prime minister introduced the Coronavirus Bill, which introduces sweeping measures aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.

Boris Johnson's address marked a major shift in the government's efforts to tackle Covid-19.

People can only leave their homes for very limited purposes such as shopping for necessities and medicine.

One form of exercise per day and essential travel to work is allowed, but gatherings of more than two people have also been banned.

