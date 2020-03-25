Coronavirus in NI: Wednesday's updates

A new centre to to access people for coronavirus will open in Londonderry on Wednesday.

Suspected cases will be assessed by GPs at the out-of-hours Western urgent care building at Altnagelvin Hospital.

The most serious diagnosed patients will then be transferred to specialist wards from the centre.

Dr Tom Black, from the British Medical Association, said GPs would be drafted in from their own practices to treat Covid-19 patients with the appropriate care.

"We need to make sure the only ones that get into hospital are the ones that need to go to hospital," Dr Black said.

Dr Black said the centre would categorise the most at-risk patients and determine where best to place them as resources will soon be limited.

"We are going to run out of hospital beds, intensive care units and ventilators very quickly," he said.