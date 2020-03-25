Coronavirus in NI: Wednesday's updates

Paddy Lillis, of the retail workers' union Usdaw, said some of the union's members had experienced "some really disgusting behaviour" by a small minority of shoppers.
"The abuse given to retail staff, spitting, damaging goods, leaving goods at the check-outs and being generally disruptive," he said.
"At a time of national emergency this is demonstrating that retail workers are vital cogs in the wheel - people at the sharp end putting their own lives at risk as well as the doctors and nurses in the health service."
Derry Covid-19 centre to open today
A new centre to to access people for coronavirus will open in Londonderry on Wednesday.
Suspected cases will be assessed by GPs at the out-of-hours Western urgent care building at Altnagelvin Hospital.
The most serious diagnosed patients will then be transferred to specialist wards from the centre.
Dr Tom Black, from the British Medical Association, said GPs would be drafted in from their own practices to treat Covid-19 patients with the appropriate care.
"We need to make sure the only ones that get into hospital are the ones that need to go to hospital," Dr Black said.
Dr Black said the centre would categorise the most at-risk patients and determine where best to place them as resources will soon be limited.
"We are going to run out of hospital beds, intensive care units and ventilators very quickly," he said.
What about the self-employed?
BBC News NI business reporter Richard Morgan tweets:
UK Parliament to close
The UK Parliament is to close tonight after the passage of emergency laws on coronavirus.
The Parliament is made up of both the House of Commons and the House of Lords.
It will return on 21 April to vote on the Finance Bill.
DUP offices close for face-to-face meetings
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has closed its offices for face-to-face meetings until further notice.
The party said its priority was "the health of our staff and constituents".
In a tweet, South Belfast assembly member Christopher Stalford said it was a hard decision.
"It is awful that this wretched virus has stopped us from opening our doors," he added.
Mourne rescue team to focus on emergencies
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised help for the self-employed in "the coming days" after coming under repeated pressure to do "whatever it takes" to help them.
NI forest parks shut 'to save lives'
Conor Macauley
BBC News NI agriculture and environment correspondent
Forest parks have been closed to the public, just days after parking charges were waived to give people greater access to them during the coronavirus outbreak.
Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Afairs (Daera) Minister Edwin Poots said it was necessary after social distancing advice was ignored.
There had been a surge in visitor numbers over the weekend.
Some locations were "packed to capacity", he said.
On government advice, Mr Poots said the car parks would now be closed and he was urging people not to visit on foot.
“These unprecedented moves are to save lives," he said.
Read more here.
UU students released from accommodation contracts
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI education correspondent
Ulster University (UU) has said students who have left their halls of residence can cancel their accommodation contracts.
University accommodation remains open but many students have left.
It is because face-to-face teaching has ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Both UU and Queen’s University have closed their campuses to all but a few key staff.
Queen’s had previously announced it would allow students living in university accommodation to cancel their contracts from Friday 27 March without any financial penalty.
Read more here.
The latest stats
Northern Ireland:
Republic of Ireland
United Kingdom:
