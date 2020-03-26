Coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in NI: Thursday's updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Amy Stewart, Michael McBride, Jordan Kenny and Ciara Colhoun

All times stated are UK

  1. The latest stats...

    Coronavirus
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Northern Ireland

    • 209 confirmed cases
    • Seven deaths

    Republic of Ireland

    • 1,564 confirmed cases
    • Nine deaths

    United Kingdom

    • 9,529 confirmed cases
    • 465 deaths

    Global

    • 471,802 confirmed cases
    • 21,297 deaths

  2. Good morning

    Welcome back to our live coverage of all the latest coronavirus developments in Northern Ireland.

    Stay with us throughout the day as we keep you up-to-date.

    Virus
    Copyright: Getty Images
Back to top