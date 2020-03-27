Coronavirus in NI: Friday's updates

In the UK and Ireland, there was a moment of light amongst the dark on Thursday evening, as people across the country stood at their doors and applauded NHS workers.

CHRISTOPHER FURLONG/GETTY IMAGES Copyright: CHRISTOPHER FURLONG/GETTY IMAGES

The headline news internationally is the United States has taken over China as the country with the most coronavirus cases, something President Donald Trump said was "a tribute to the amount of testing that we're doing".

Locally, there were 32 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and three more deaths on Thursday.

It brings the total in Northern Ireland to 241 confirmed cases and 10 deaths.

Yesterday the Republic of Ireland recorded the deaths of 10 new people with coronavirus.

It reported 255 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,819.