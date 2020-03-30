Coronavirus in NI on 30 March

Many hospitals have changed the way they work ahead of the expected surge in Covid-19 cases. The Southern Trust has suspended visiting to keep staff and patients safe, with posters on display at all their sites to get the message home.
Live Reporting
By Amy Stewart and Joe Kearney
All times stated are UK
Easyjet grounds fleet
PA media tweets:
Health Minister's appeal to avoid accidents
Hospital changes unveiled
Many hospitals have changed the way they work ahead of the expected surge in Covid-19 cases.
The Southern Trust has suspended visiting to keep staff and patients safe, with posters on display at all their sites to get the message home.
Volunteers requested to help NI schools stay open
Volunteers are being sought by the Department of Education (DE) to help schools stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools across NI are to remain open if possible to care for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.
The department has said childrenshould only attend where there was "no other viable option".
The education minister has appealed for volunteers to work alongside existing staff to keep schools open.
Read this article in full here.
Good morning and welcome
Good morning from BBC News NI. Welcome back to our live coverage of all the latest coronavirus developments in Northern Ireland.
We will be with you throughout the day to keep you up-to-date.