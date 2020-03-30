Coronavirus in NI on 30 March

Volunteers are being sought by the Department of Education (DE) to help schools stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools across NI are to remain open if possible to care for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.

The department has said childrenshould only attend where there was "no other viable option".

The education minister has appealed for volunteers to work alongside existing staff to keep schools open.

