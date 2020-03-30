Coronavirus
Coronavirus in NI on 30 March

By Amy Stewart and Joe Kearney

  Hospital changes unveiled

    Many hospitals have changed the way they work ahead of the expected surge in Covid-19 cases.

    The Southern Trust has suspended visiting to keep staff and patients safe, with posters on display at all their sites to get the message home.

  Volunteers requested to help NI schools stay open

    Volunteers are being sought by the Department of Education (DE) to help schools stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.

    Schools across NI are to remain open if possible to care for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.

    The department has said childrenshould only attend where there was "no other viable option".

    The education minister has appealed for volunteers to work alongside existing staff to keep schools open.

  Good morning and welcome

    Good morning from BBC News NI. Welcome back to our live coverage of all the latest coronavirus developments in Northern Ireland.

    We will be with you throughout the day to keep you up-to-date.

