Coronavirus in NI on 1 April

By Niall Glynn, Amy Stewart, Leanna Byrne and Joe Kearney
A fifth of smaller UK firms 'will run out of cash'
Andy Verity
BBC Economics correspondent
Nearly a fifth of all small and medium-sized businesses in the UK are unlikely to get the cash they need to survive the next four weeks, in spite of unprecedented government support.
That's according to research published today, which suggests that between 800,000 and a million businesses nationwide may soon have to close.
Many firms have told the BBC that banks have refused them emergency loans.
Others can't get through on the phone or were told the money will take weeks.
Hospitals urged to use labs for testing
Hospitals should use spare laboratory space to test self-isolating NHS staff for coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.
The government faces growing criticism over a lack of testing for frontline staff who could return to work if found clear of the virus.
On Tuesday, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove admitted the UK had to go "further, faster" to increase testing.
Virus robbing families of traditional funerals
Nuala McCann
BBC News NI
Coronavirus has robbed families in Ireland of traditional funerals for their loved ones.
Across Ireland, the main churches - Catholic, Presbyterian, Church of Ireland and Methodist - have set out rules for their priests, their ministers, their congregations.
In some places, there is still room for a kind of wake or a funeral, it just has to be much smaller - people must keep their distance.
Communities are trying to find new ways of expressing their respect.
Police enforcing lockdown measures at all hours
PSNI patrols have been working through the night to make sure people follow government advice and don't make journeys they don't have to.
Are loss of smell and taste key symptoms?
A loss of smell or taste may be a sign that you have coronavirus, according to UK researchers.
A team at King's College London looked at responses from more than 400,000 people reporting suspected Covid-19 symptoms to an app.
But loss of smell and taste are also signs of other respiratory infections, such as the common cold.
And experts say fever and cough remain the most important symptoms of the virus to look out for and act upon.
