Coronavirus in NI on 2 April

The group will weigh up research on whether the virus can be projected further than previously thought; a study in the US suggests coughs can reach 6m and sneezes up to 8m.
The panel's chair, Prof David Heymann, told BBC News that the new research may lead to a shift in advice about masks.
The former director at the WHO explained: "The WHO is opening up its discussion again looking at the new evidence to see whether or not there should be a change in the way it's recommending masks should be used."
Catherine Kealey, a staff nurse in the intensive care unit at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry, has told BBC News NI she has had to physically distance herself from her seven-year-old son Fiontán because of her increased likelihood of exposure to Covid-19.
“I never thought in a million years that I couldn’t be able to spend time with my son because of my job,” she said.
Catherine has moved in with one of her sisters, also a nurse, while another sibling takes care of Fiontán.
Twice a day she speaks to him through a porch window Catherine helps Fiontán with his school work.
“He understands I have an important role to play in helping to save people’s lives,” she added.
'Mortgage rug has been pulled out from under us'
Eve Rosato
BBC News NI
A Londonderry man has told BBC News NI he fears losing his mortgage after the land registry office closed because of coronavirus.
The service, which records changes in ownership including mortgages and leases, is run by Land and Property Services.
The department of finance says it is working with an IT provider to make some services available "in the next few weeks and will enable active cases to be progressed".
Brian McMonagle was due to move house at the end of March, however, the registry closure meant his bank wouldn't release its funds.
Mr McMonagle told the BBC he isn't sure what will happen next and he is worried he will lose his mortgage entirely and possibly his deposit.
"We've four kids, we're all split up and we're really, really concerned," he said.
"It feels like the rug has been pulled out from under us".
'Lockdown heightened anxiety and depressive symptoms'
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent
A mental health study has suggested levels of anxiety and depressive symptoms rose after the "lockdown" measures were introduced on 23 March.
Psychologists at Ulster University have been working with colleagues at the University of Sheffield on a joint study.
The project found that older respondents were less likely to show increased symptoms and the numbers of those who reported experiencing anxiety and depressive symptoms declined in subsequent days.
City Hospital will host Nightingale hospital
Last night it was confirmed that Belfast City Hospital's tower block is being transformed into Northern Ireland's first 'Nightingale hospital'.
The facilities are being established around the UK to deal with the expected surge in coronavirus patients.
The distinctive tower block will become a 230-bed unit staffed by a team drawn from across Northern Ireland.
As always, we will bring you news and analysis of how the Covid-19 crisis is affecting Northern Ireland, as well as coverage of the daily briefings at Stormont and Downing Street.