Coronavirus in NI on 6 April

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond says "the very rarity" of the Queen's address to the nation last night "marked its place in history and made us all realise we are living through a very historic period".
"It was like your grandma patting you on the back and saying 'look it's going to be alright'," she told Good Morning Ulster.
"Better days will come, she said. We will meet again.
"That's the one that got a lot of people emotionally, people of a certain age anyway who remember the war, who remember Dame Vera Lynn, remember the song.
"There was a reassurance that the better days would come back, we will be with our friends again.
"It wasn't like a politician hectoring you, badgering you to stay in, she more or less congratulated us for doing what we're doing and made us feel that she was proud of us."
NI woman resigns as Scotland's chief medical officer
Scotland's chief medical officer has resigned after making two trips to her second home during the coronavirus lockdown.
Dr Catherine Calderwood, who is originally from Northern Ireland, had apologised for her actions and initially said she planned to continue in the role.
She was backed by Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who said Dr Calderwood had made a mistake but should stay in her job.
But Dr Calderwood released a statement later yesterday saying she had quit.
Leo Varadkar rejoins medical register
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has rejoined the medical register and offered to work shifts to help the health service during the coronavirus crisis.
Mr Varadkar worked as a hospital doctor and as a GP before he was elected to the Dáil (Irish Parliament).
He left the medical profession in 2013, a year before he was appointed minister for health.
But he re-registered as a doctor last month,the Irish Times reported.
How does testing compare across the UK?
The UK government has said it has a "huge amount" to do to meet its target of 100,000 coronavirus tests a day across the UK.
So, how does testing compare around the UK?
Well, Northern Ireland actually came out top - with 395 people tested per 100,000 of population.
Latest NI statistics
Seven more people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 63.
As of yesterday, there are 1,089 positive cases, a rise of 91 since Saturday.
In the Republic of Ireland, the deaths of a further 21 patients were confirmed yesterday, bringing the total death toll there to 158.
More than 40 coronavirus patients on ventilators
More than 40 coronavirus patients are in intensive care and on ventilators in hospitals across Northern Ireland.
There are currently 165 ventilators in NI, with a further 190 on order and an additional 650 breathing support machines ordered.
For patients with the worst effects of the infection, a ventilator offers the best chance of survival.
On Sunday, it emerged there were seven more Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 63.
Meanwhile, a Belfast hotel is to be used as a facility for patients recovering from Covid-19.
Foster wishes PM ’speedy recovery'
First Minister Arlene Foster says she will continue to pray for Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he was admitted to a London hospital last night.
On Sunday, a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed Mr Johnson was admitted “on the advice of his doctor".
Mr Johnson was taken to hospital 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus due to “persistent symptoms” and as a “precautionary step", the spokesperson said.
In a tweet, Mrs Foster wished Mr Johnson well and told the public to "stay the course”.
