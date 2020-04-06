Coronavirus in NI on 6 April

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has rejoined the medical register and offered to work shifts to help the health service during the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Varadkar worked as a hospital doctor and as a GP before he was elected to the Dáil (Irish Parliament).

He left the medical profession in 2013, a year before he was appointed minister for health.

But he re-registered as a doctor last month,the Irish Times reported.

