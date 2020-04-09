Coronavirus in NI on 9 April

Vets could help out in hospital intensive care units if the coronavirus crisis worsens, an executive minister has said.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said staff were on standby if required.

He told a Stormont committee that they could be used to alleviate staffing pressures and help with some clinical roles.

His department has made 20 ventilator machines available to health colleagues if needed.

This is in an attempt to increase intensive care capacity.