Coronavirus in NI on 9 April

Vets could help out in hospital intensive care units if the coronavirus crisis worsens, an executive minister has said. Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said staff were on standby if required. He told a Stormont committee that they could be used to alleviate staffing pressures and help with some clinical roles. His department has made 20 ventilator machines available to health colleagues if needed. This is in an attempt to increase intensive care capacity.
Vets 'could help in hospital' if situation worsens
Conor Macauley
BBC News NI Agriculture and Environment Correspondent
Northern Ireland economy ‘could shrink by 10%’
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor
The Northern Ireland economy could contract by almost 10% this year due to coronavirus, Ulster University economists have said.
They also suggest almost 250,000 workers could be placed on the government’s job retention scheme.
The Ulster University Economic Policy Centre (UUEPC) report assumes lockdown conditions continue until the end of June.
It cautions that any forecasts are "currently highly uncertain".
Gareth Hetherington, director of the UUEPC, said the economic crisis was unique.
"Never before have governments collectively told their populations to stay at home and in doing so, shut down a significant proportion of global economic capacity," he said.
Stay with us throughout the day as we bring you live updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Northern Ireland and across the world.