Coronavirus in NI on 10 April

Stay at home this Easter weekend.

It is a message you will have heard 100 times at this point, and which the police have made clear they are ready to enforce.

Pacemaker Copyright: Pacemaker

The PSNI has said there will be increased patrols over Easter - including cars being stopped - with spot fines for breaking lockdown rules now likely.

In the first 10 days of the regulations, 85 written warnings were issued.

A move to the next level of enforcement - £60 fines - is now on the horizon.

On the other side of the border, some 2,500 Gardaí (Irish police) are reportedly operating 1,000 checkpoints across the country over the Easter weekend.

These will be in place at the border and are enforcing a rule that people should remain within 2km of their homes.