Coronavirus in NI on 10 April

Stay at home this Easter weekend. It is a message you will have heard 100 times at this point, and which the police have made clear they are ready to enforce. The PSNI has said there will be increased patrols over Easter - including cars being stopped - with spot fines for breaking lockdown rules now likely. In the first 10 days of the regulations, 85 written warnings were issued. A move to the next level of enforcement - £60 fines - is now on the horizon. On the other side of the border, some 2,500 Gardaí (Irish police) are reportedly operating 1,000 checkpoints across the country over the Easter weekend. These will be in place at the border and are enforcing a rule that people should remain within 2km of their homes.
Live Reporting
Michael McBride, Laura McDaid, Michael Sheils McNamee and Joe Kearney
All times stated are UK
Stay at home this Easter weekend
Stay at home this Easter weekend.
It is a message you will have heard 100 times at this point, and which the police have made clear they are ready to enforce.
The PSNI has said there will be increased patrols over Easter - including cars being stopped - with spot fines for breaking lockdown rules now likely.
In the first 10 days of the regulations, 85 written warnings were issued.
A move to the next level of enforcement - £60 fines - is now on the horizon.
On the other side of the border, some 2,500 Gardaí (Irish police) are reportedly operating 1,000 checkpoints across the country over the Easter weekend.
These will be in place at the border and are enforcing a rule that people should remain within 2km of their homes.
Prime Minister out of intensive care
In case you missed it, it was announced late last night that Boris Johnson is out of intensive care but remains in hospital.
The news was confirmed by Downing Street.
No 10 said he "has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery".
A spokesman added: "He is in extremely good spirits."
He was taken to hospital on Sunday - 10 days after testing positive - and was moved to intensive care on Monday.
You can read the full story here.
Good morning and welcome
Good morning from BBC News NI. Welcome back to our live coverage of all the latest coronavirus developments in Northern Ireland.
We'll be with you throughout Good Friday to keep you up to date.