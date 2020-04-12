Coronavirus in NI on 12 April

It comes as UK deaths from the virus are expected to pass 10,000 on Sunday.
On Saturday, the UK recorded 917 new coronavirus deaths, taking total hospital deaths to 9,875.
Good morning!
Good morning and welcome!
Thank you for joining us. We hope the Easter bunny has visited.
With it being the Easter weekend, things may be a bit quieter than usual, but stay with us throughout the day as we bring you live updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Northern Ireland as and when we have them.
Boris Johnson thanks NHS staff who he 'owes his life'
Boris Johnson has said he owes his life to the NHS staff treating him for coronavirus.
The prime minister, 55, thanked medics at St Thomas' hospital in London, where he continues to recover after spending three nights in intensive care.
