Coronavirus in NI on Monday 13 April

GP leaders in Belfast have said the system is now in crisis due to the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).

In a letter to the Department of Health, the chairs of the north and west GP federations said they might be forced to withdraw services.

They said this was due to "shortages of PPE, particularly masks and aprons".

Health Minister Robin Swann said the "protection and health and safety of our front line staff is an absolute priority".

The federations, representing 40 practices and more than 220,000 patients, said staff and patients were at risk.

