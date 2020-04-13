Coronavirus in NI on Monday 13 April

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd tells Good Morning Ulster the PSNI have issued 107 fines since Friday morning.
He said they were issued to those who did not follow the restrictions, and would not listen to advice and guidance when it was brought to their attention.
He said fines were always a last resort and the majority of people were following the advice to stay at home.
"In some cases - we have had a bit of a trend of house parties over the weekend and have had reports of parents dropping their kids off at other parents houses for playdates," he says.
He says officers had broken up parties and BBQs with more than 20 people in attendance.
"Some have been substantial gatherings," he says.
"A dozen or more in a small space and one or two we have seen more than 20".
He said a large operation would be in place around coastal areas and transport hubs today.
Good morning
Good morning and thank you for joining us.
With it being the bank holiday, things may be a bit quieter than usual, but stay with us throughout the day as we bring you live updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Northern Ireland as and when we have them.
GPs may 'withdraw services over lack of PPE'
GP leaders in Belfast have said the system is now in crisis due to the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).
In a letter to the Department of Health, the chairs of the north and west GP federations said they might be forced to withdraw services.
They said this was due to "shortages of PPE, particularly masks and aprons".
Health Minister Robin Swann said the "protection and health and safety of our front line staff is an absolute priority".
The federations, representing 40 practices and more than 220,000 patients, said staff and patients were at risk.
Police issue 107 fines over Easter weekend
