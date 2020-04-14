Coronavirus in NI on 14 April

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak in the UK this Tuesday morning.

1. Scientists to discuss lockdown

As the UK enters its fourth week of shutdown measures,the government's scientific advisers will meet to assess their impact.

2. Focus on care homes

Charities representing the elderly have written to the UK health secretary after warnings that coronavirus is "running wild" in care homes. The government has confirmed outbreaks at more than 2,000 such facilities.

3. Gyms under threat

Gym and leisure centre bosses say they face being evicted over non-payment of rent and are calling for urgent action to tackle unscrupulous landlords.

4. Rural families relying on volunteers

Households who face long journeys to go food shopping even in good times are finding it even more difficult if they have to self-isolate due to coronavirus.

5. Getting messages of hope to the sick

Relatives are banned from visiting coronavirus patients in hospital, but staff have been coming up with ways of reducing their feelings of isolation.

