Coronavirus in NI on 14 April

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak in the UK this Tuesday morning. 1. Scientists to discuss lockdown As the UK enters its fourth week of shutdown measures, the government's scientific advisers will meet to assess their impact. 2. Focus on care homes Charities representing the elderly have written to the UK health secretary after warnings that coronavirus is "running wild" in care homes. The government has confirmed outbreaks at more than 2,000 such facilities. 3. Gyms under threat Gym and leisure centre bosses say they face being evicted over non-payment of rent and are calling for urgent action to tackle unscrupulous landlords. 4. Rural families relying on volunteers Households who face long journeys to go food shopping even in good times are finding it even more difficult if they have to self-isolate due to coronavirus. 5. Getting messages of hope to the sick Relatives are banned from visiting coronavirus patients in hospital, but staff have been coming up with ways of reducing their feelings of isolation. Read the full article here.
Coronavirus: UK morning update
Vocational students 'may get predicted grades'
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent
Students taking many vocational qualifications are likely to get results based on predicted grades this summer.
That follows the cancellation of exams and assessments in vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs).
The exams regulator, Ofqual, provided updated guidance on VTQ results over Easter.
However, the Department for the Economy (DfE) will have to decide if the Qfqual arrangements will also apply in NI.
Produce 'may be stuck on farms if crisis worsens'
Conor Macauley
BBC News NI Agriculture and Environment Correspondent
A fifth of agricultural produce could be stuck on farms if the coronavirus crisis worsens, according to a Stormont briefing document.
It could happen due to problems on food production lines with more than £100m needed to tackle it.
Supply lines continue to function effectively, but "significant concerns" remain should the situation worsen.
Issues include the availability of processing workers and of departmental staff responsible for food inspection.
