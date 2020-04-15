Coronavirus in NI on 15 April

Continuing the sports discussion, Good Morning Ulster also spoke to Peter McCarthy, from the North West Cricket Union, who says the hardship fund will "relieve a bit of the short-term pressure" on clubs, but stresses that more long-term solutions are needed to keep them going.

He acknowledges that the cricket season may not happen this year, and adds that when the lockdown is over, clubs have an important role to play in terms of getting the community active again, so they need support.

In terms of licenses premises, all sponsorship is suspended and bar income from April to the end of August will be "wiped out", he says.