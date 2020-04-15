Coronavirus in NI on 15 April

Leanna Byrne, Niall Glynn, Laura McDaid and Ciaran McCauley
Sports clubs have 'role in getting communities active again'
Continuing the sports discussion, Good Morning Ulster also spoke to Peter McCarthy, from the North West Cricket Union, who says the hardship fund will "relieve a bit of the short-term pressure" on clubs, but stresses that more long-term solutions are needed to keep them going.
He acknowledges that the cricket season may not happen this year, and adds that when the lockdown is over, clubs have an important role to play in terms of getting the community active again, so they need support.
In terms of licenses premises, all sponsorship is suspended and bar income from April to the end of August will be "wiped out", he says.
'Loss of Ulster Championship would be catastrophic'
However, clubs still have "bills to pay, grass to cut", he tells Good Morning Ulster.
He adds that sporting clubs in England and Wales have been offered a 12-month rates holiday, while clubs here will get three month and are not eligible for the small business grants scheme.
He said the lack of certainty over the likelihood of the Ulster Championship going ahead is a worry and that the loss of the tournament and its associated sponsorship "would be catastrophic, not just for 2020, but for 2021, 2022, 2023".
"The earliest we could see it happening would be July, but people are saying that's very optimistic," he says.
New volunteer-led deliver medicines to patients
Getting medicine to people who need it most, but may not be able to leave their home, is more important than ever - that's why a new service, manned by volunteers, has been set up to deliver prescriptions and medicine.
Health and Social Care Board has been working with the Community Development and Health Network (CDHN) to coordinate volunteer organisations who will support community pharmacies, which have been experiencing a very high demand for their services in the last month due to the pandemic.
The CDHN will coordinate volunteer organisations throughout Northern Ireland to collect and deliver medication to patients and provide volunteer support to help within community pharmacies.
This could include helping to control the numbers allowed into pharmacies to maintain social distancing requirements.
Helplines available for domestic violence victims
Justice Minister Naomi Long has said that "while we are all being urged to stay at home to stop the spread of Coronavirus, this does not mean victims of domestic violence should feel forgotten or alone".
“The ‘stay at home’ message is designed to keep all of us safe in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, but for those in an abusive relationship, staying at home means they do not feel safe at all," she said.
Help available includes the 24hr Domestic and Sexual Abuse helpline on 0808 802 1414, and there are also non-verbal ways for victims to reach out through the helpline, for example via web and instant message.
If you need to ring the PSNI but are too scared to speak, the ‘silent solution’ means you can call 999 and press 55 when prompted.
Naomi Long will be speaking more about this on Good Morning Ulster shortly after 8.30.
How Covid-19 has spread across Northern Ireland in numbers
Every day the Public Health Agency in Northern Ireland releases new figures about coronavirus.
These include how many people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in hospital and how many new cases have been diagnosed.
'There's light at the end of the tunnel' - a message from Milan
County Armagh man Gerry Rafferty, who has been living and teaching in Milan, tells Good Morning Ulster the city is "tentatively moving into phase two" of lockdown, with the opening of a number of childrens clothes shops and laundrettes. However, it is very gradual, he says.
Although he has now been locked in for 40 days, the openings, represent "light at the end of the tunnel".
"There's been a massive decrease in new cases and people in intensive care. The progression downwards is going much slower than we thought though."
The teacher, whose wife also works in education, expects the transition to take "several months" and says officials are "more or less saying 2020 is going to be a write off".
Looking back on the past six weeks, he says: "I grew up during The Troubles and we've had ten times more deaths here in just one month. It's a crazy life. We never saw this coming, but we're educationalists doing our jobs online so that keeps us sane."
'They haven't delivered' - problems continue for small businesses
Stevie Higginson owns two restaurants which closed on 16 March; he has 45 to 50 staff and a wage bill of £11,500 per week.
He tells Good Morning Ulster that if the government "does not get money to the right people very quickly there'll be a lot of businesses won't make it through this".
He said he had received one £10,000 grant so far: "In six weeks I need 70, 80 grand just to pay staff. That's not counting any other suppliers that need paid and the landlord's still demanding rent."
Mr Higginson said he was lucky that his was a "well-established business" but that it was "so hard" for others not in that position.
"The furlough system should have happened way sooner, there's no excuse for this to take so long," he adds. "You can't expect small businesses to pay for their staff for that length of time.
"They've promised a system and they haven't delivered on it as yet and we're all footing the cost for it at the minute."
NI economy sees 'fastest and deepest' decline ever
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor
The Northern Ireland economy is enduring its "fastest and deepest" decline ever, Ulster Bank’s chief economist says.
Richard Ramsey’s comments came as the bank’s monthly survey showed the steepest ever fall in activity.
Since 2002, the bank has conducted a monthly survey of a representative sample of firms.
The March survey showed activity collapsing, with April likely to show an even worse result.
For more, here's a look at graphs illustrating some of these aspects of the outbreak.
