Coronavirus in NI on 16 April

A decision on how GCSE, AS and A-Level results will be awarded this summer is expected later. Arlene Foster said on Wednesday that Education Minister Peter Weir would give a statement to the assembly on Thursday. Earlier, Mr Weir warned there was no "perfect solution" to awarding grades. Exams due to take place in May and June have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Weir told Stormont's education committee said an announcement on alternative arrangements for results was "very imminent". Read more
Live Reporting
Michael McBride, Laura McDaid, Michael Sheils McNamee and Ciaran McCauley
All times stated are UK
Decision expected on school exam results
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent
A decision on how GCSE, AS and A-Level results will be awarded this summer is expected later.
Arlene Foster said on Wednesday that Education Minister Peter Weir would give a statement to the assembly on Thursday.
Earlier, Mr Weir warned there was no "perfect solution" to awarding grades.
Exams due to take place in May and June have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Weir told Stormont's education committee said an announcement on alternative arrangements for results was "very imminent".
Read more
Good morning and welcome
Thank you for joining us.
We'll have all the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland throughout the day, so stay with us.