Coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in NI on 16 April

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Michael McBride, Laura McDaid, Michael Sheils McNamee and Ciaran McCauley

All times stated are UK

  1. Decision expected on school exam results

    Robbie Meredith

    BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent

    A decision on how GCSE, AS and A-Level results will be awarded this summer is expected later.

    Arlene Foster said on Wednesday that Education Minister Peter Weir would give a statement to the assembly on Thursday.

    Earlier, Mr Weir warned there was no "perfect solution" to awarding grades.

    Exams due to take place in May and June have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Mr Weir told Stormont's education committee said an announcement on alternative arrangements for results was "very imminent".

    Read more

    Chairs on school desk
    Copyright: Getty Images

  2. Good morning and welcome

    Thank you for joining us.

    We'll have all the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland throughout the day, so stay with us.

Back to top