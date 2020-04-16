Coronavirus in NI on 16 April

A decision on how GCSE, AS and A-Level results will be awarded this summer is expected later.

Arlene Foster said on Wednesday that Education Minister Peter Weir would give a statement to the assembly on Thursday.

Earlier, Mr Weir warned there was no "perfect solution" to awarding grades.

Exams due to take place in May and June have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Weir told Stormont's education committee said an announcement on alternative arrangements for results was "very imminent".

