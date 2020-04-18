Coronavirus in NI on 18 April

A woman whose 70-year-old mother died in hospital where she was being treated for Covid-19 has spoken of her decision not to call her mother just before she was placed on a ventilator.

Yvonne Mathers, a retired teacher from Enniskillen, died in the South West Acute Hospital last Thursday. Her family were not able to attend her beside during the pandemic.

“I thought I probably shouldn’t call her if she was going on the ventilator," her daughter Joanne told the Impartial Reporter .

"She was probably going to be quite breathless and I didn’t want to take that breath from her."

She added: "Part of me thinks should I have, then the selfish part of me wants to remember her voice and when I last saw her and how happy and healthy she was."

The family also describe how strange it was to lose a loved one in the absence of the usual rituals that help the bereaved cope with grief.