Coronavirus in NI on 18 April

Dodgy coronavirus detectors and other myths debunked
BBC teams are fact-checking some of the most popular fake and misleading coronavirus stories on social media.
Some of the myths debunked this week include:
False claims that the coronavirus was created in a laboratory
False claims that the BCG vaccine prevents coronavirus infection
False claims that a hand-held device in Iran can detect Covid-19 from 100m.
For more on how Iran's dodgy detector claims and other inaccurate stories began to circulate, check out this article from Jack Goodman.,
Double warning over Covid-19 antibody tests
Hopes that coronavirus antibody tests could help the UK end its lockdown have been dealt a blow - after the World Health Organization questioned whether they offer any guarantee of immunity.
The UK has placed antibody tests - which check if someone has had Covid-19 - at the centre of an eventual "back-to-work" plan to restart normal life.
But experts said they may not prove if someone is protected from reinfection.
The UK's testing co-ordinator has also warned people not to buy private tests.
The government has already paid for 3.5m antibody tests, but has not yet found one that is reliable enough to use - and stresses that it will not approve the use of any test until it can be sure its findings are fully dependable.
Increase in cost of medication 'significantly affecting' pharmacies
A community pharmacist representative has said chemists are not "profiteering", despite accusations of doing so as the cost of some medicines has risen.
Terry Maguire, from the Ulster Chemists' Association, said the rise is "significantly affecting" pharmacies across Northern Ireland and could lead to "big cashflow problems" for local chemists in the months ahead.
Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's On Your Behalf programme, he said there had been an increase in the price of paracetamol from the start of the coronavirus outbreak, meaning community pharmacists have had to up their prices.
He said he previously would have paid about £1 for a 200ml bottle of generic paracetamol, but on Friday it was priced at £4.30.
“The tragic thing is that we, as a profession, are being accused of profiteering when that’s so far from the truth," he said.
"We are stuck with this problem and we are trying to offer the medicines available to the public then we’re forced to charge those prices to recoup the prices we’re paying to the wholesalers.”
While Mr Maguire said supply and demand for medication had increased prices, "incorrect" guidance that ibuprofen did not help with coronavirus symptoms also affected the cost of paracetamol.
The government reimburses pharmacies but he says this figure has not increased.
“All medicines are increasing as we go through this."
Mr Maguire said anti-depressant medication he used to buy at £1.55 is now costing him £12.
"The government is only reimbursing me the £1.55 so there’s a huge loss if I supply that to my patients on prescriptions, which I have to do," he said.
'Speed must always trump perfection' - Ireland's health minister
Simon Harris has reflected on an unprecedented few weeks.
The Republic of Ireland's health minister thanked "the incredible efforts of every person in this country".
"The appalling and frightening direction we were heading in and which we saw in many other countries has been so far avoided thanks to your work and thanks to taking a public health led approach to this in unprecedented world crisis," he said.
Daughter missed chance to say goodbye to dying mother
A woman whose 70-year-old mother died in hospital where she was being treated for Covid-19 has spoken of her decision not to call her mother just before she was placed on a ventilator.
Yvonne Mathers, a retired teacher from Enniskillen, died in the South West Acute Hospital last Thursday. Her family were not able to attend her beside during the pandemic.
“I thought I probably shouldn’t call her if she was going on the ventilator," her daughter Joanne told the Impartial Reporter.
"She was probably going to be quite breathless and I didn’t want to take that breath from her."
She added: "Part of me thinks should I have, then the selfish part of me wants to remember her voice and when I last saw her and how happy and healthy she was."
The family also describe how strange it was to lose a loved one in the absence of the usual rituals that help the bereaved cope with grief.
How many people have been tested in NI so far?
The number of people who have been tested for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland now stands at 15,749, according to the Public Health Agency's latest figures.
Most of these individuals (13,197) did not have the virus, but a total of 2,486 patients in Northern Ireland have tested positive for Covid-19 since the outbreak began.
To date, 66 people were told they had an "indeterminate result", the PHA said.
Read more here on coronavirus testing and why it matters.
BreakingMore detail on today's Covid-19 figures
The 17 people whose deaths were announced by the Public Health Agency (PHA) on Saturday had all tested positive for Covid-19 within the past 28 days.
The PHA releases a daily toll on the number of people in this category who have died over a 24-hour period.
The daily figure is made up mostly of hospital deaths, but can include a small number of deaths outside hospital settings.
The 17 deaths bring the PHA's overall death toll to 193 since the outbreak began. However, as has been widely reported this week, the PHA's figures are not the full story and the current death toll is likely to be higher once all deaths outside hospitals are taken into consideration.
At the end of each week, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) releases a fuller list which includes all deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on death certificate.
Nisra's death toll including deaths in care homes, hospices and private homes, but it takes longer to compile as it can take up to five days for a death to be formally registered.
Teamwork to get food, fuel and medicine to the vulnerable
BreakingSeventeen more coronavirus deaths
A further 17 people have died with coronavirus in Northern Ireland, according to the Public Health Agency.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths announced by the PHA is now 193.
Another 148 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 2,486.
'A huge thank you' to staff and cargo operators
Belfast International has taken to Twitter to share its appreciation for the people keeping things moving at the airport.
Health trust wants to recruit staff from hospitality sector
Is my lockdown drinking normal?
New research from Alcohol Change UK suggests that one in five people (21%) say they are drinking more during the pandemic.
However, one in three (35%) say they are drinking less or say they have totally stopped drinking.
Clare Pooley, author of The Authenticity Project and the Sober Diaries, said there were "so many reasons" why someone might find themselves drinking more right now.
"Alcohol and anxiety are so clearly linked," she says. "We train ourselves over decades to associate any form of stress with a need to drink.
Read more from the BBC's Lauren Turner.
It's oh so quiet - Gold star for Newry citizens from PSNI
NIFRS urge people to be safe and stop deliberate fires
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to stop starting deliberate fires.
It said there have been a number of wildfires in the past week which is putting "unnecessary pressure on emergency services" during the Covid-19 outbreak.
Chasing the "trainbows"
Two trains have had very special makeovers in support of the #ChaseTheRainbow campaign.
Rainbows have been used as symbols of hope during the coronavirus crisis.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said that seeing one of the "trainbows" leaving Belfast's Lanyon Place station was a "bright start to the day".
Police thank public for adhering to Covid-19 rules
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has taken to Twitter following a patrol around Londonderry.
Police patrols have been increased over the last week in a bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus.
Fines are now being issued to people who breach restrictions.
'These are dark times but there is hope ahead'
Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
In these dark times doesn’t it seem strange that the sun continues to shine?
While it encourages us to keep going, it’s also a reminder of just how fragile and temporary some things are.
That’s the cruel juxtaposition of these strange times.
As I write the sky is blue, the air is warm but then my phone flashes that 18 more people in NI have died from coronavirus - that’s 36 people in two days.
It is grim.
I have become obsessed with numbers.
Most journalists have – we know the daily death tally.
We wait with nervous breath at 14:00 BST each day when the figures are published.
Since the first death in NI on 19 March, a further 175 men and women have passed away with the virus.
Numbers, figures, statistics, maps and graphs have never been so important.
In the past 24 hours there has been a considerable jump as NISRA published a breakdown of the fuller picture.
This showed that the total number of deaths by 10 April (157) was 39 higher than had been previously reported by the PHA.
That’s why every single unit is so important – because each represents a life.
Read more from BBC News NI Health Correspondent Marie-Louise Connolly.
How businesses are adapting to life in lockdown
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor
Many small businesses have been scrambling to adapt over the past month.
Johnny McCamphill, who runs a marquee hire firm, says his business has had to adapt.
"Like many other small businesses in my position it's sink or learn to swim," he told BBC News NI.
"Or learn a different technique of swimming."
But for some businesses, particularly in retail and hospitality, all they can do is try to grab a life-raft in the form of government support.
The UK's government's job retention scheme is due to open to applications on Monday.
It is the scheme which will allow employers to temporarily lay off staff with the government paying those workers wages up to a maximum of £2,500 a month.
A Stormont scheme which will provide £25,000 grants for retail, hospitality and tourism is also due to open on Monday.
It will compliment an existing scheme providing £10,000 grants to small businesses.
But around the executive table there is some tension about where to go next on business support, particularly on the issue of rates - the property taxes paid by businesses.
Read more from BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor John Campbell.
Good morning
Hello and welcome!
Stay with us this (hopefully sunny) Saturday as we bring you all the latest coronavirus news from across Northern Ireland.