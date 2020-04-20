Coronavirus in NI on 20 April

Ross McKee, Michael Shiels McNamee and Mike McBride
All times stated are UK
Millions to claim as government job site goes live
The government pay scheme for workers who are kept on the payroll, despite not working due to coronavirus, is set to open for applications on Monday.
Under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, the government will cover 80% of workers' wages, up to £2,500 a month, if they are put on leave.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "It's vital that our economy gets up and running again as soon as it's safe."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Millions of workers are expected to be "furloughed" because of the lockdown.
The Treasury said the system, which goes live at 08:00 on Monday, can process up to 450,000 applications an hour. Employers should receive the money within six working days of making an application, it said.
Live Reporting
Ross McKee, Michael Shiels McNamee and Mike McBride
All times stated are UK
Millions to claim as government job site goes live
The government pay scheme for workers who are kept on the payroll, despite not working due to coronavirus, is set to open for applications on Monday.
Under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, the government will cover 80% of workers' wages, up to £2,500 a month, if they are put on leave.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "It's vital that our economy gets up and running again as soon as it's safe."
Millions of workers are expected to be "furloughed" because of the lockdown.
The Treasury said the system, which goes live at 08:00 on Monday, can process up to 450,000 applications an hour. Employers should receive the money within six working days of making an application, it said.
Read more
Nurses write to health minister for PPE clarity
Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in NI has written to the health minister to seek clarity over the reuse of personal protective equipment (PPE).
BBC News NI understands the letter was sent after Public Health England changed its guidance around PPE use.
It said where there were acute shortages and it was safe to do so, it approved the sessional and reuse of PPE.
The Department of Health said the guidance was "not implemented in NI at this point".
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland, announced by the Public Health Agency, is now 194.
On Sunday, it was announced another 159 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 2,645, with 16,490 individuals tested.
Read more
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to BBC News NI's live coverage as another week in Covid-19 lockdown stretches out before us.
And if you are homeschooling - welcome to the summer term and good luck!
We'll be bringing you the latest updates from across Northern Ireland and further afield on how the pandemic is affecting every aspect of our lives.