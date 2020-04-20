Coronavirus in NI on 20 April

The government pay scheme for workers who are kept on the payroll, despite not working due to coronavirus, is set to open for applications on Monday.

Under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, the government will cover 80% of workers' wages, up to £2,500 a month, if they are put on leave.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "It's vital that our economy gets up and running again as soon as it's safe."

Millions of workers are expected to be "furloughed" because of the lockdown.

The Treasury said the system, which goes live at 08:00 on Monday, can process up to 450,000 applications an hour. Employers should receive the money within six working days of making an application, it said.

