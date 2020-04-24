Coronavirus in NI on 24 April

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

First Minister Arlene Foster has said it is important to rebuild the economy, as well as dealing with the impact of the coronavirus.

She was speaking on the Today programme on BBC Radio 4 this morning.

"Whilst the virus is going to be with us for some time, it's important that we also try to rebuild an economy that is in a very bad situation at the moment and, of course, the economy and health are interlinked.

"I want to say that very clearly, because if you don't have an economy to support people to live in a particular way, then that's going to have an impact."