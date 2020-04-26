Coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in NI on 26 April

Live Reporting

Chris Andrews

All times stated are UK

  1. NI day-trippers not covered by Republic's regulations?

    Gardai in border areas have been told not to arrest people from Northern Ireland for suspected breaches of Covid-19 regulations, according to RTÉ.

    The broadcaster says there’s believed to be a gap in the Irish government’s legislation meaning police do not have enforcement powers over people living outside the Republic.

    Gardai
    The regulations refer to a restrictions around movement in regard to a person’s place of residence.

  2. Welcome

    Good morning and thank you for joining our live coverage.

    Today might not have the same bright and sunny forecast as Saturday, but relax, ease into your Sunday and we’ll bring you all you need to know.

    Man sunning himself on board a boat in Portavogie Harbour
    Image caption: Portavogie Harbour in the sun - yesterday but there might be a bit of sun later today (fingers crossed)
