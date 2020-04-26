Coronavirus in NI on 26 April

Gardai in border areas have been told not to arrest people from Northern Ireland for suspected breaches of Covid-19 regulations, according to RTÉ. The broadcaster says there’s believed to be a gap in the Irish government’s legislation meaning police do not have enforcement powers over people living outside the Republic. The regulations refer to a restrictions around movement in regard to a person’s place of residence. More details here.
