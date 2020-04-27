Coronavirus in NI on 27 April

The health minister has announced extra funding of £6.5m for care homes.

Care homes will receive payments of up to £20,000 from the fund announced by Robin Swann as part of a number of measures to support the sector during the pandemic.

He also confirmed expanded testing and updated infection prevention guidance for care homes.

Approximately one third of deaths linked to coronavirus have occurred in care homes and hospices.

