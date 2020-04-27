Coronavirus in NI on 27 April

The health minister has announced extra funding of £6.5m for care homes. Care homes will receive payments of up to £20,000 from the fund announced by Robin Swann as part of a number of measures to support the sector during the pandemic. He also confirmed expanded testing and updated infection prevention guidance for care homes. Approximately one third of deaths linked to coronavirus have occurred in care homes and hospices. Read more here
Live Reporting
Ali Gordon, Nuala McCann, David Wilson and Ciaran McCauley
All times stated are UK
Minister announces £6.5m for care homes
AIB joins coronavirus loans scheme
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor
AIB has joined the UK government’s coronavirus loans scheme more than a month after Northern Ireland’s other main business lenders.
The Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) allows smaller firms to borrow up to £5m.
Danske Bank, Ulster Bank and Bank of Ireland were all part of the scheme when it launched in March.
However AIB had to go through an accreditation process before it could take part.
AIB said it had been able to provide support for customers, outside the CBILS process.
CBILS loans are 80% guaranteed by government, making it less risky for the banks to lend.
Covid-19: The latest figures
Another 5 coronavirus-related deaths were reported yesterday, bringing the total number recorded to 299.
The figures cover mainly hospital deaths and are expected to rise once deaths in care homes and in the community are taken into account.
Health minister Robin Swann says he was concerned people were "starting to ease up on their responsibility" over lockdown.
The latest official figures bring the total number of deaths in UK hospitals to 20,732, after a further 413 were announced on Sunday - the lowest increase in April.
In the Republic of Ireland, 26 more people died bringing the total there to 1,087.
Good morning
Hello and welcome back to our live page covering the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Northern Ireland and beyond.
Stay with us for as we bring you updates on today's key developments.