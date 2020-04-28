Coronavirus in NI on 28 April

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

An increase in domestic violence in Northern Ireland is a major concern for police here, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster programme.

"We have seen robbery and theft but crime generally is down," he said.

"The issue where we are seeing the most recent increase is in the area of domestic incidents.

"Those seem to be increasing. We did feel that was a possibility during a time when people are enclosed together.

"There is increasing concern in the area of domestic abuse and that remains of high concern to us."

DCC Hamilton said that over the past weekend and over Easter, there had been increased traffic on the roads.

"The vast majority of people are trying to find the most lawful way through this and to comply with regulations," he said.

"There are some who are trying not to and the police will be out trying to deal with that.

"We will encourage them to go home and if they don't go home, then there is the option of issuing a penalty notice."

He said these were "extraordinary times for our community".

"The message is for everybody - we've got to stick with this a bit longer, stick together as a community and the police service want to help our community."