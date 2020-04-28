Coronavirus in NI on 28 April

'Deep concern' over debate on lockdown exercise restrictions
Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and Department of Health have issued a joint statement expressing "deep concern" that the lockdown regulations are being undermined by the ongoing debate around travel for exercise.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
They say some people could be encouraged to ignore health advice "with potentially devastating consequences".
They say the overriding priority is the protection of life and that the regulations were never going to cover all aspects of behaviour.
Coronavirus immunity: Can you catch it twice?
GettyCopyright: Getty
Can you catch coronavirus again? Why are some people sicker than others? Will it come back every winter? Will a vaccine work? Could immunity passports get some of us back to work? How do we manage the virus in the long-term?
The immune system is at the heart of some of the most important questions about the coronavirus.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
'Deep concern' over debate on lockdown exercise restrictions
Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and Department of Health have issued a joint statement expressing "deep concern" that the lockdown regulations are being undermined by the ongoing debate around travel for exercise.
They say some people could be encouraged to ignore health advice "with potentially devastating consequences".
They say the overriding priority is the protection of life and that the regulations were never going to cover all aspects of behaviour.
Coronavirus immunity: Can you catch it twice?
Can you catch coronavirus again? Why are some people sicker than others? Will it come back every winter? Will a vaccine work? Could immunity passports get some of us back to work? How do we manage the virus in the long-term?
The immune system is at the heart of some of the most important questions about the coronavirus.
The problem is we know very little.
Read more here
One big weekly shop back in fashion, says Tesco
People have reverted back to shopping the way they did a decade ago by making one big weekly trip to the supermarket, according to the boss of Tesco.
Chief executive Dave Lewis said Covid-19 social distancing measures mean consumers are shopping less frequently.
He said that the number of transactions in April nearly halved, but the size of the average basket had doubled.
Mr Lewis added Tesco has now broken through the one million online delivery slots a week for the first time.
Read more here from BBC Business.
Transfer test registration postponed
The transfer test organisation AQE has postponed the date pupils can start to register for its test due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
Registration for P6 pupils was due to open on Wednesday 29 April but has been delayed until Thursday 14 May.
AQE said it had made the move to provide clarity to parents in the continuing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The other test provider PPTC said it was also considering a delay to its registration process.
Read more
Landmark domestic violence bill to be debated
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political reporter
We reported earlier that an increase in domestic violence during the lockdown in NI is a concern of police.
A long-awaited bill strengthening Northern Ireland's domestic abuse laws will be debated in the assembly later.
Convictions for the most serious domestic abuse offences will carry a penalty of up to 14 years in jail.
Since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown last month, the PSNI said calls for help with domestic abuse incidents had increased.
The legislation will also make a form of bullying, known as coercive control, an offence in NI for the first time.
Coercive control includes psychological, emotional or financial abuse and non-violent intimidation.
Read more here.
'Councils can make the call on reopening recycling centres'
Councils can decide whether or not to open recycling centres, the environment minister has said.
Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, Edwin Poots said his department had provided councils with guidelines drawn up by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.
Earlier this month, discussion of the issue was sparked after Mid and East Antrim Borough Council reopened its centres.
"We are not telling councils what to do or what they should be doing, that is for councils to make those decisions themselves," he said.
Mr Poots said councils could decide to open recycling centres in circumstances where they could ensure the health and safety of the public.
"We have to consider that we have many people living in properties with very little space," he said.
"We have families living in properties with very little space and if there is waste in the backyard or garden it can be something that attracts vermin or rats.
"That is something that can damage the public health as well."
UK-wide tribute to key workers who have died with virus
A minute's silence will be held across the UK later to commemorate the key workers who have died with coronavirus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who returned to work on Monday, will join the tribute, which starts at 11:00 BST.
More than 100 NHS and care staff have died with the virus, as have many transport and other key workers.
NHS England medical director Stephen Powis said he hoped "the whole nation" would show how much their "contribution is remembered and appreciated".
Read more here
Domestic violence a 'major concern' in Covid-19 lock down
An increase in domestic violence in Northern Ireland is a major concern for police here, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"We have seen robbery and theft but crime generally is down," he said.
"The issue where we are seeing the most recent increase is in the area of domestic incidents.
"Those seem to be increasing. We did feel that was a possibility during a time when people are enclosed together.
"There is increasing concern in the area of domestic abuse and that remains of high concern to us."
DCC Hamilton said that over the past weekend and over Easter, there had been increased traffic on the roads.
"The vast majority of people are trying to find the most lawful way through this and to comply with regulations," he said.
"There are some who are trying not to and the police will be out trying to deal with that.
"We will encourage them to go home and if they don't go home, then there is the option of issuing a penalty notice."
He said these were "extraordinary times for our community".
"The message is for everybody - we've got to stick with this a bit longer, stick together as a community and the police service want to help our community."
'NI could be a leader in hydrogen-based tech after Covid-19'
Some possibly good news for the shape of the local economy after the lockdown.
Northern Ireland could lead Europe when it comes to hydrogen-based technology, the owner of Wrightbus has said.
Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, Jo Bamford said the government had put £5bn aside for zero-emission buses and infrastructure projects.
If an order for 3,000 buses was made as part of this to Wrightbus, it would mean 1,000 new jobs in Ballymena, Mr Bamford said.
"If you think about it, those extra thousand jobs would mean how many extra sandwich shops? How many extra other people along the supply chain being involved?" he said.
Mr Bamford added that amid the current lockdown, the safety of his workers is "paramount" and "everything is quiet" with the business at the moment.
“We have to be ready when the market goes,” he said.
Virgin Media goes offline for thousands
Virgin Media, one of the UK's largest broadband providers, has gone offline for thousands of users.
Intermittent outages began just after 17:00 BST on Monday, coinciding with the government daily coronavirus press briefing.
The Downdetector service recorded more than 30,000 reports - some said service resumed quickly but others reported ongoing issues hours later.
Virgin said the problem was fixed as of Tuesday morning.
A Virgin Media spokesman told the BBC on Tuesday the issue "saw broadband drop for a minute or so every hour or two and then restore".
"We identified the problem and it's now fixed as of earlier this morning. This wasn't a constant loss of service, it was intermittent," he added.
Read more here.
Reducing lockdown could see 'another large outbreak'
Virologist Dr Connor Bamford from Queen's University tells BBC Radio Foyle there could be another large outbreak of coronavirus if lockdown is lifted prematurely.
“We're seeing the lockdown is working, we're getting less infections and less deaths. However, it has not completely eradicated the virus, it is still out there in the community,” he says.
Dr Bamford says lifting lockdown would require other public health measures to be maintained and implemented.
He says the only way “to relieve some aspects of lockdown” is "to enhance other aspects".
“So, if we keep social distancing, rigorous social distancing, in place then we could moderately and slowly reduce lockdown.
“But we have to enhance things like testing, tracing and isolating people. That could help us relieve lockdown,” he says.
Traders warned over pandemic profiteering
We reported earlier that Trading Standards had issued a number of enforcement notices to traders engaged in profiteering during the coronavirus outbreak.
Price gouging and profiteering seemed to take place immediately when lockdown happened, Damien Doherty, chief inspector of the Trading Standards Service here, has said.
He told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster programme that price hikes included cleaning sprays being sold online for £50 by retailers in NI and soap and hand wash priced at £40.
Mr Doherty said the price of meat had almost doubled in some convenience stores and pasta and rice cost more.
"Consumers felt very aggrieved that people were using the pandemic to exploit the situation," he said.
"It's only a small number of traders, the vast majority have behaved impeccably."
It's a free market, there is no specific law against this in Northern Ireland but this kind of trading would infringe consumer protection laws, he said.
"Our colleagues in Competition and Markets Authority have had to issue 250 enforcement notices.
"They have received over 21,000 complaints in the past five weeks. Thousands of these were in relation to price gouging and profiteering.
"There is a duty to trade fairly ... we feel that charging extortionate profits would likely breach that."
Meanwhile, he said that the Trading Standards Service has written to traders asking why they have hiked certain prices.
Some traders have come back with reasonable explanations, but some cannot explain their actions.
"Ourselves and the CMA will be in discussion as to how we take forward any action against those traders profiteering or engaging in price gouging," he said.
Read more here
'Ultimately, we face closure' - St John's Ambulance NI spokesman
Our colleagues in Good Morning Ulster have been discussing the affect on charities and donations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesman for the St John's Ambulance said the charity in NI could face closure.
Matt Dempster, who is also a volunteer, said government support was required.
"Ultimately, we face closure," he said.
"We are an organisation which has been in existence for hundreds of years as many of your listeners would have been aware.
"We are at the point now where we are having to sit down very, very carefully and study our books and study what we have left.
"We are one in four of those charities that do feel massively threatened by coronavirus."
Mayor makes social distancing appeal
People in Londonderry are this morning being reminded again to stick to social distancing guidelines when out walking.
The city's Mayor, Michaela Boyle, says the number of people out and about in the city's "parks, greenways and footpaths" has increased in recent days.
She says more people are now walking on the city's quay. Ms Boyle has appealed to everyone to "exercise social distancing at all times".
NI economy 'to shrink by 7.5% this year'
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor
The Northern Ireland economy will shrink by 7.5% this year as a result of coronavirus, according to a Danske Bank economist.
That is relatively optimistic compared to some other forecasts.
The Ulster University Economic Policy Centre has forecast a contraction of up to 10%.
Danske chief economist Conor Lambe said a 7.5% fall still represented "a staggering decline in economic activity".
He said the forecast is being made in a climate of "extremely high uncertainty".
Read more here
Warning to traders overcharging during pandemic
The watchdog Trading Standards has issued a number of enforcement notices to traders engaged in profiteering during the coronavirus outbreak.
The body says it has received a high volume of reports of price gouging - when traders increase the price of goods or services unreasonably.
People have reported small bottles of hand sanitiser being sold for £13, and inflated prices for kitchen roll, toilet roll and liquid paracetamol.
There is no specific law which tackles the issue - businesses are free to set their own prices - but the Competition and Markets Authority is working to ensure consumers are not being exploited.
Damien Doherty, chief inspector of the Trading Standards Service, said while the vast majority of Northern Ireland businesses had responded responsibly, a minority had engaged in profiteering.
"Those inflating prices to profit off the backs of their communities are adding to their distress and may be severely damaging their reputation," he said.
Read more here.
Coronavirus: The latest stats
Just a reminder of the latest statistics - another 10 coronavirus-related hospital deaths were reported yesterday by the Public Health Agency (PHA), bringing the total number recorded to 309.
The total number of deaths in UK hospitals is 21,092, after a further 360 were announced yesterday.
In the Republic of Ireland, a further 18 deaths were confirmed on Monday. It brings the total there to 1,102.
Good morning and welcome
Hello and welcome back to our live page covering the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Northern Ireland and beyond.
Stay with us as we bring you updates on today's key developments.