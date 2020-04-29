Coronavirus in NI on 29 April

There is a concern that complacency has set in with the fight against coronavirus, Health Minister Robin Swann has said.

"I want to make sure we are doing everything we possibly can," said Mr Swann, speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.

"There is a perception, when we see the traffic on the roads over the past couple of days, and we see that increase."

Mr Swann said that while fewer people are being admitted to hospital and intensive care because of Covid-19, this was not a reason to relax.

"That is because of the actions which were taken three weeks ago, two weeks ago," he said.

"The actions people took then are having a direct effect on the number of people we have in hospital at this minute in time because of Covid-19."