Coronavirus in NI on 29 April

A group of businesses has claimed that the future of the entertainment and leisure industry is "at risk" because some businesses fail to qualify for government Covid-19 support.
Many well-known venues have been forced to close their doors due to lockdown.
Now a number of firms, including Eddie Irvine Sports, Movie House cinemas, Drumbo Park, We Are Vertigo and Odyssey Bowl, have launched an industry forum.
They have called on the government to extend support to their sector.
The group, called the Entertainment and Leisure Forum, has written to the economy and finance ministers to seek support for the sector, which it says employs 10,000 people and contributes £100m to the economy each year.
'I have a concern about complacency' - Health Minister
There is a concern that complacency has set in with the fight against coronavirus, Health Minister Robin Swann has said.
"I want to make sure we are doing everything we possibly can," said Mr Swann, speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"There is a perception, when we see the traffic on the roads over the past couple of days, and we see that increase."
Mr Swann said that while fewer people are being admitted to hospital and intensive care because of Covid-19, this was not a reason to relax.
"That is because of the actions which were taken three weeks ago, two weeks ago," he said.
"The actions people took then are having a direct effect on the number of people we have in hospital at this minute in time because of Covid-19."
France mandates masks for schools and transport
Yesterday Scotland confirmed it would be advising mask-wearing in some public settings, while Health Minister Robin Swann said the same was being examined for Northern Ireland.
In France masks are being made compulsory on public transport and in secondary schools when it starts easing its coronavirus lockdown on 11 May.
Schools will reopen gradually, starting with kindergartens and primary schools.
Pupils aged 11-15 will be expected to wear face masks.
It comes as hard-hit Spain also outlined its lockdown exit plan, aiming for what its prime minister called "a new normality" by the end of June.
Signing news about the pandemic
Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
How do you explain concepts like "coronavirus" or "social distancing" to an audience who cannot hear you?
For the past few weeks that has been the job of sign language interpreters Amanda Coogan and Kristina Sinclair.
The pair sign in both British Sign Language and Irish Sign Language at Stormont's daily coronavirus briefings.
Both have become as well known on our TV screens as politicians like Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill.
There are about 4,500 British Sign Language users and 1,500 Irish Sign Language users in Northern Ireland.
The evidence is that many members of Northern Ireland's deaf community are watching the news conferences many times over.
Firms say NI leisure industry is at risk
Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI business correspondent
Coronavirus: The latest statistics
Here’s a reminder of the latest statistics - a further 20 coronavirus-related hospital deaths were reported yesterday by the Public Health Agency (PHA), bringing the total number recorded to 329.
The chief medical officer here, Dr Michael McBride, yesterday said testing has begun in 13 GP practices in Belfast and will be rolled out to another 26 across Northern Ireland.
Figures released by the Department of Health on Tuesday showed that 23,376 individuals had been tested, an increase of 807 on the previous day.
The total number of deaths in UK hospitals is 21,678, after a further 586 were announced yesterday.
In the Republic of Ireland, a further 59 deaths were confirmed on Tuesday. It brings the total there to 1,159.
