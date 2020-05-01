Coronavirus in NI on 1 May

With most dental practices in Northern Ireland closed due to the pandemic, what do you do if you have problems with your teeth?
Richard Graham, of the British Dental Association NI, currently works in one of a number of emergency dental centres.
"The way it works is that patients still contact their own dentists who do first stage triage on them," he told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"If possible, the dentists will treat them using either advice on getting a temporary filling done, something like that, or sometimes pain will go away with painkillers, or swelling that may respond to an antibiotic.
"The things that we're treating, it's urgent cases, so a large swelling of the face, neck or mouth, trauma, uncontrolled bleeding, difficulty opening the mouth or swallowing, dental pain that's causing loss of sleep that can't be controlled by analgesics or antibiotics and maybe an ulcer that's persisted for more than three weeks."
If those sorts of treatment are needed, the patient's dentist will phone a central triage who then give the patient an appointment in the urgent care centre closest to them.
Ryanair may cut up to 3,000 jobs
Ryanair has said it may shed up to 3,000 jobs as it restructures to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
It said the posts under threat are mainly pilot and cabin crew jobs.
There were likely to be pay cuts of up to 20% for remaining staff, the airline added.
Boss Michael O'Leary, whose pay was cut by 50% for April and May, has now agreed to extend this 50% pay cut for the remainder of the financial year to March 2021.
Here’s a reminder of the latest statistics. A further nine coronavirus-related hospital deaths were reported yesterday by Stormont's Department of Health,
bringing the total number of deaths to at least 347.
That toll relates mainly to hospital fatalities
and is likely to rise when community deaths are taken into account.
The total number of
deaths in UK hospitals is 26,771, after a further 674 were announced yesterday.
In the Republic of Ireland, the number of
deaths stands at 1,232 after 43 more were confirmed
Good morning!
Hello
and welcome to Friday’s live page covering the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in
Northern Ireland and beyond.
Stay
with us for the key developments throughout the day.
Covid-19 mortuary in Army base to cost £4m
The cost of establishing a large-scale mortuary facility inside a County Down Army base is £4m, the Department of Justice has told BBC News NI.
Situated at Kinnegar in Holywood, it has yet to be used, but if required could operate at 24 hours notice.
It will be kept on stand-by for any future wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It was set up in March when it was feared the outbreak would overwhelm hospital morgues and create a backlog of funerals.
'No major relaxation of lockdown' - Michelle O'Neill
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill is warning people not to expect major change when lockdown rules here are reviewed next week.
Ms O'Neill says any changes to Covid-19 restrictions would be "gradual and slow".
She was speaking on BBC Northern Ireland's The View programme on Thursday evening.
She said she hoped that there could be a joined-up executive agreement that "we can stand over because the science tells us that we can stand over it".
She made the comments after Environment Minister Edwin Poots suggested churches should be able to open if people could social distance.
He said people had got the message on the continued need for social distancing, and NI had "put coronavirus into reverse".
If off-licences could be trusted to stay open, churches could too, he said.
Ms O'Neill told The View she believed Mr Poots' comments were "unhelpful”.
