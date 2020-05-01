Coronavirus in NI on 1 May

With most dental practices in Northern Ireland closed due to the pandemic, what do you do if you have problems with your teeth?

Richard Graham, of the British Dental Association NI, currently works in one of a number of emergency dental centres.

"The way it works is that patients still contact their own dentists who do first stage triage on them," he told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.

"If possible, the dentists will treat them using either advice on getting a temporary filling done, something like that, or sometimes pain will go away with painkillers, or swelling that may respond to an antibiotic.

"The things that we're treating, it's urgent cases, so a large swelling of the face, neck or mouth, trauma, uncontrolled bleeding, difficulty opening the mouth or swallowing, dental pain that's causing loss of sleep that can't be controlled by analgesics or antibiotics and maybe an ulcer that's persisted for more than three weeks."

If those sorts of treatment are needed, the patient's dentist will phone a central triage who then give the patient an appointment in the urgent care centre closest to them.