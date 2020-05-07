Coronavirus in NI on 7 May

The spokesperson said that anyone in distress or experiencing mental health issues is urged to contact their GP.
Speaking yesterday, Dr Ciaran Mullholland, a consultant psychiatrist with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, told BBC Radio Foyle he believes many are not coming forward because they falsely believe "services are closed down or inaccessible" and they "ought to stay away to protect society".
"That is not the case, mental health services are open and have been open throughout the pandemic," he added.
'Significant drop' in adult mental health referrals
Adult mental health referrals in the Western Trust area have fallen by nearly 40% since the outbreak of coronavirus, BBC Radio Foyle has learned.
Between 16 March and 30 April the trust's mental health services received 566 referrals from local GPs, but this is down from 940 recorded in the same period last year.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Western Trust said the drop was "significant" and that Covid-19 has the "potential to make things more difficult for people with mental health conditions".
Mental illness: Coping with a crisis in a pandemic
NI executive to discuss plan for easing lockdown
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political reporter
The Northern Ireland executive will continue discussions later on how and when to relax any lockdown restrictions.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy said he hopes a plan will be produced on Thursday, but stressed the executive would not be bound by dates.
On Sunday, Boris Johnson will set out his own blueprint aimed at beginning to ease the UK lockdown.
The executive is due to review its coronavirus legislation by Saturday.
The regulations initially took effect in Northern Ireland on 28 March, and have already been extended once by the executive.
