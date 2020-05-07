Coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in NI on 7 May

  1. 'Significant drop' in adult mental health referrals

    Adult mental health referrals in the Western Trust area have fallen by nearly 40% since the outbreak of coronavirus, BBC Radio Foyle has learned.

    Between 16 March and 30 April the trust's mental health services received 566 referrals from local GPs, but this is down from 940 recorded in the same period last year.

    In a statement, a spokesperson for the Western Trust said the drop was "significant" and that Covid-19 has the "potential to make things more difficult for people with mental health conditions".

    Man in silhouette
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Mental illness: Coping with a crisis in a pandemic

    The spokesperson said that anyone in distress or experiencing mental health issues is urged to contact their GP.

    Speaking yesterday, Dr Ciaran Mullholland, a consultant psychiatrist with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, told BBC Radio Foyle he believes many are not coming forward because they falsely believe "services are closed down or inaccessible" and they "ought to stay away to protect society".

    "That is not the case, mental health services are open and have been open throughout the pandemic," he added.

  2. NI executive to discuss plan for easing lockdown

    Jayne McCormack

    BBC News NI political reporter

    The Northern Ireland executive will continue discussions later on how and when to relax any lockdown restrictions.

    Finance Minister Conor Murphy said he hopes a plan will be produced on Thursday, but stressed the executive would not be bound by dates.

    billboard encouraging people to stay safe
    Copyright: Pacemaker

    On Sunday, Boris Johnson will set out his own blueprint aimed at beginning to ease the UK lockdown.

    The executive is due to review its coronavirus legislation by Saturday.

    The regulations initially took effect in Northern Ireland on 28 March, and have already been extended once by the executive.

    Read more from Jayne here.

  3. Good morning

    Good morning, stay with us for updates and key developments on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Northern Ireland and beyond, throughout the day.

