Coronavirus in NI on 7 May

Adult mental health referrals in the Western Trust area have fallen by nearly 40% since the outbreak of coronavirus, BBC Radio Foyle has learned.

Between 16 March and 30 April the trust's mental health services received 566 referrals from local GPs, but this is down from 940 recorded in the same period last year.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Western Trust said the drop was "significant" and that Covid-19 has the "potential to make things more difficult for people with mental health conditions".

The spokesperson said that anyone in distress or experiencing mental health issues is urged to contact their GP.

Speaking yesterday, Dr Ciaran Mullholland, a consultant psychiatrist with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, told BBC Radio Foyle he believes many are not coming forward because they falsely believe "services are closed down or inaccessible" and they "ought to stay away to protect society".

"That is not the case, mental health services are open and have been open throughout the pandemic," he added.