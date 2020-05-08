Coronavirus in NI on 8 May

People should continue obeying the coronavirus lockdown this bank holiday weekend, ministers have said, despite sunny weather forecast in some areas. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was "important" the public follows the current "stay at home" guidance. It comes after the Welsh and Scottish governments accused No 10 of sending "mixed messages" about the lockdown. Boris Johnson will make a televised speech on Sunday to outline plans for the next stage of England's lockdown. Wales is due to announce its lockdown plans later on Friday. Scotland's lockdown has already been formally extended and the NI executive said there was "no headroom" yet to ease the lockdown . Read more
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Public urged to obey rules over bank holiday
People should continue obeying the coronavirus lockdown this bank holiday weekend, ministers have said, despite sunny weather forecast in some areas.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was "important" the public follows the current "stay at home" guidance.
It comes after the Welsh and Scottish governments accused No 10 of sending "mixed messages" about the lockdown.
Boris Johnson will make a televised speech on Sunday to outline plans for the next stage of England's lockdown.
Wales is due to announce its lockdown plans later on Friday.Scotland's lockdown has already been formally extendedand the NI executive said there was "no headroom" yet to ease the lockdown.
Read more
Belfast lab to begin testing next week
Conor Macauley
BBC News NI Agriculture and Environment Correspondent
A laboratory which promises to significantly increase Northern Ireland's Covid-19 testing capacity is now expected to begin work next week.
The facility near Stormont, was visited by two executive ministers on 14 April, for a media launch.
At the time the health minister said he hoped it would get through 1,000 tests daily within two-to-three weeks.
But it is understood quality control work to ensure the integrity of the testing system has meant some delay.
It is now expected to start testing next week with 100-200 samples a day, before throughput is increased in the coming weeks.
Good morning
Good morning and happy May Day.
Stay with us for updates and key developments on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Northern Ireland and beyond, throughout the day.