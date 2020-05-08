Coronavirus in NI on 8 May

People should continue obeying the coronavirus lockdown this bank holiday weekend, ministers have said, despite sunny weather forecast in some areas.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was "important" the public follows the current "stay at home" guidance.

It comes after the Welsh and Scottish governments accused No 10 of sending "mixed messages" about the lockdown.

Boris Johnson will make a televised speech on Sunday to outline plans for the next stage of England's lockdown.

Wales is due to announce its lockdown plans later on Friday.Scotland's lockdown has already been formally extendedand the NI executive said there was "no headroom" yet to ease the lockdown.

