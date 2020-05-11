Coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in NI on 11 May

  1. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's address

    If you missed it last night, here it is.

    In last night's televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a "conditional plan" to reopen society in England, allowing people there to spend more time outdoors from Wednesday.

    The PM also said people who could not work from home - including those in the manufacturing and construction industries - should return to the workplace from today but avoid public transport.

  2. Good morning

    A very warm welcome from the BBC News NI team this Monday morning.

    Thank you for joining our live coverage of all the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis in Northern Ireland and beyond.

