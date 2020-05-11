Coronavirus in NI on 11 May

If you missed it last night, here it is. In last night's televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a "conditional plan" to reopen society in England, allowing people there to spend more time outdoors from Wednesday. The PM also said people who could not work from home - including those in the manufacturing and construction industries - should return to the workplace from today but avoid public transport.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's address
Thank you for joining our live coverage of all the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis in Northern Ireland and beyond.