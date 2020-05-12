Coronavirus in NI on 12 May

Siobhan Brameld treats the residents of Masserenne Manor care home in County Antrim like members of her own family. Siobhan is a care worker who leads the social care team. She has sat with several residents as they passed away having contracted Covid-19. She told BBC News NI she was convinced some residents had "died before their time". "I feel as though I am on autopilot - it never leaves my head. Sometimes I worry that I could have done more," she said. "These are sad times, scary times too," she added. Read more here.
'I didn't want her dying on her own'
Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
NI care homes 'felt forgotten about' as virus hit
Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
Care home residents and staff felt "forgotten about" at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a manager has said.
Eddy Kerr of the Hutchinson Care Homes group said they struggled to source personal protection equipment (PPE) and maintain safe staffing levels.
People were listening but not responding, he said.
The Department of Health rejected the claims, saying support to fight outbreaks had always been available.
A spokesperson added that representatives of the care home sector had been involved in departmental planning from an early stage.
