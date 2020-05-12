Coronavirus in NI on 12 May

Siobhan Brameld treats the residents of Masserenne Manor care home in County Antrim like members of her own family.

Siobhan is a care worker who leads the social care team. She has sat with several residents as they passed away having contracted Covid-19.

She told BBC News NI she was convinced some residents had "died before their time".

"I feel as though I am on autopilot - it never leaves my head. Sometimes I worry that I could have done more," she said.

"These are sad times, scary times too," she added.

