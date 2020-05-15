Coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in NI on 15 May

  1. Death toll in NI about 70% higher than daily figure

    A graph showing the rise in care home deaths
    The number of people who have died because of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland is approximately 70% higher than the figure we hear announced every day.

    By 1 May, 376 deaths were announced by the Department of Health.

    However, if you look back at death registrations filed by that date, the figure is higher: just under 500 death certificates mentioned Covid-19.

    But using the measure preferred by statisticians, all deaths above what would usually be expected during that time of year, it was even higher: 645.

    Read more here.

  2. Good morning

    A very warm welcome from the BBC News NI team this Friday morning.

    Thank you for joining our live coverage of all the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland.

