Coronavirus in NI on 15 May

The number of people who have died because of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland is approximately 70% higher than the figure we hear announced every day.

By 1 May, 376 deaths were announced by the Department of Health.

However, if you look back at death registrations filed by that date, the figure is higher: just under 500 death certificates mentioned Covid-19.

But using the measure preferred by statisticians, all deaths above what would usually be expected during that time of year, it was even higher: 645.

