Here is a quick reminder of the guidelines, which apply specifically to Northern Ireland, of what people can do now, and what changes they have to adopt.
Live Reporting
Leanna Byrne, Ciara Colhoun and Michael McBride
All times stated are UK
A reminder of Northern Ireland's new lockdown rules
Here is a quick reminder of the guidelines, which apply specifically to Northern Ireland, of what people can do now, and what changes they have to adopt.
Good morning
A very warm welcome from the BBC News NI team this Wednesday morning.
Stay with us throughout the day for all the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland and further afield.