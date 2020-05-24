Coronavirus

Coronavirus in NI on 24 May

  1. How scared should we be?

    Nick Triggle

    Health Correspondent

    Coronavirus has been described as an invisible killer. What could be more terrifying than that?

    A deadly pathogen we cannot spot, and then when it hits, we cannot treat.

    It is unsurprising, therefore, that many people are fearful of going out, returning life to normal or even letting children go back to school.

    People want to be safe. But the problem is we are no longer as safe as we once were.

    There is, after all, a new virus around that can have catastrophic consequences.

    So what should we do?

    Read more here.

  2. Sunday morning catch-up

    Grab your coffee and have a look at what you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

    PM's chief aide 'made second lockdown trip'

    Boris Johnson's chief aide Dominic Cummings is facing fresh allegations that he breached lockdown rules.

    UK travellers to France face 14-day quarantine

    People arriving in France from the UK will need to self-isolate for 14 days from 8 June, the French government has announced, reciprocating rules introduced by Downing Street for UK visitors and residents.

    Care homes could 'go to the wall' as costs rise

    The rising costs from the coronavirus pandemic could see care homes "go to the wall", bosses in England have warned.

    Spending lockdown in Henry VIII's palace

    Many might dream of living like a king or queen, but for a few people lockdown has made this a reality.

  3. Good morning

    A very warm welcome from the BBC News NI team this Sunday morning.

    Thank you for joining our live coverage of all the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis in Northern Ireland and beyond.

