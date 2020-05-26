Coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in NI on 26 May

Leanna Byrne, Ali Gordon, David Wilson and Luke Sproule

  1. Belfast principal urges social distancing change

    Robbie Meredith

    BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent

    The head of one of Northern Ireland's biggest schools has said it can only reopen "in a meaningful way" if social distancing guidelines change.

    Methodist College principal Scott Naismith made the comments in an email to parents.

    He said the social distance measure would need to reduce from the 2m UK guideline to the World Health Organisation suggestion of 1m.

    Mr Naismith also said there would be no games or sports lessons.

    He added that pupils would not attend every day.

    Education Minister Peter Weir has previously said that schools should begin to re-admit pupils on a phased basis from late August.

  2. Good morning!

    Welcome to our live page covering the latest developments on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Northern Ireland and beyond.

    Stay with us for updates throughout the day.

