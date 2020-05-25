Coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in NI on 25 May

Leanna Byrne, Nuala McCann and Ciaran McCauley

  1. Police issue bank holiday warning over beaches and parks

    The PSNI has urged people not to travel to beaches or beauty spots for their daily exercise on bank holiday Monday.

    The warning comes after the police said they received reports of "large numbers of people visiting local beauty spots and parks" on Sunday.

    Social distancing may not be possible "where large crowds are gathered", they said.

    PSNI patrol
    Copyright: Pacemaker

    People are allowed to meet outdoors in groups of up to six as part of lockdown restrictions.

    Cara Hunter, an SDLP MLA for East Londonderry, told Good Morning Ulster that there was a "mass increase in traffic" in Portrush over the weekend and no space on the footpaths for people to social distance.

    Read more here.

  2. Good morning

    Welcome to our coverage of all the latest on coronavirus in Northern Ireland on this bank holiday Monday.

    Stay with us until 18:00 for all the news as it happens.

