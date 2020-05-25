Coronavirus in NI on 25 May

The PSNI has urged people not to travel to beaches or beauty spots for their daily exercise on bank holiday Monday.

The warning comes after the police said they received reports of "large numbers of people visiting local beauty spots and parks" on Sunday.

Social distancing may not be possible "where large crowds are gathered", they said.

Pacemaker Copyright: Pacemaker

People are allowed to meet outdoors in groups of up to six as part of lockdown restrictions.

Cara Hunter, an SDLP MLA for East Londonderry, told Good Morning Ulster that there was a "mass increase in traffic" in Portrush over the weekend and no space on the footpaths for people to social distance.

Read more here.