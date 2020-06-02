Coronavirus in NI on 2 June

Stormont's Economy Minister Diane Dodds said on Monday that hotels, hostels, guesthouses and bed and breakfast accommodation could reopen from 20 July.
However, it is not yet clear whether bars, restaurants and other facilities in hotels will be allowed to open to residents from that date.
Hotels in the Republic of Ireland are due to reopen on 20 July but hotel bars will remain closed until further notice.
Northern Ireland's caravan parks and self-catering properties may open
earlier than 20 July, depending on scientific advice
The latest statistics at home and abroad
One coronavirus-related death was reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
It brought the total number of death recorded by Stormont's Department of Health to 524.
The overall UK death toll stands at 39,045 after 111 deaths were added to the total on Monday.
The Republic of Ireland's death toll is 1,650 after a single death was reported on Monday.
Globally, there have been more than 375,000 deaths since the outbreak began.
The US is still the country with the highest death toll, with more than 105,000 coronavirus-related deaths.
'Clearer guidance needed for people living with HIV'
The charity Positive Life says clearer coronavirus guidance is needed for people living with HIV.
Many were left "anxious and confused", according to the charity's Jacquie Richardson, when HIV was left off a government list of conditions advising people to stay at home for 12 weeks.
"We've had some people living with HIV who also have an underlying health condition who have not received a shielding letter from their GP and others who have a HIV diagnosis with no other conditions and they did receive a letter.
"It's been very confusing and distressing for people."
Yesterday, the executive agreed that vulnerable people who had been asked to shield could be able to go outdoors again from next Monday.
The Department of Health says anyone with concerns "should contact the clinical team responsible for their care".
GPs were given flexibility to write to people who they judged to be "clinically extremely vulnerable".
Good morning
Another warm, sunnny day is in store for Northern Ireland, even though it is not forecast to be as hot as yesterday when temperatures reached 26 degrees Celcius - the hottest day of the year so far.
For all those shielding - people who have been advised to stay indoors for weeks now - there is some hope on the horizon.
Stormont ministers have agreed to advise people shielding that they can go outdoors from Monday 8 June - but only if the R number is below one when the executive meets on Thursday.
The R number is the average number of people a Covid-19 patient will infect after contracting the virus.