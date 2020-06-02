Coronavirus in NI on 2 June

Peter Steele Copyright: Peter Steele

Summer holidays are going to be very different this year and staycations might be the preferred option for many.

On Monday, Northern Ireland became the first part of in the UK to set a firm date for hotels and other accommodation to reopen.

Stormont's Economy Minister Diane Dodds said on Monday that hotels, hostels, guesthouses and bed and breakfast accommodation could reopen from 20 July.

However, it is not yet clear whether bars, restaurants and other facilities in hotels will be allowed to open to residents from that date.

Hotels in the Republic of Ireland are due to reopen on 20 July but hotel bars will remain closed until further notice.

Northern Ireland's caravan parks and self-catering properties may open earlier than 20 July, depending on scientific advice