Coronavirus in NI on 1 June

North Down primary principals call for transfer test suspension
Principals from 24 primary schools in north Down have written an open letter calling for the suspension of transfer tests in 2020.
They explained: "We do not think that the normal academic tests should be carried out in these abnormal circumstances".
Lagan College in Belfast and five Catholic grammars in Newry and Kilkeel have already said they will not use the tests.
The letter from the north Down principals continues: "From mid-March these pupils have been at home and in a lockdown which is likely to continue into June.
"This unprecedented period of isolation and home-schooling is having, and will have, an unknown impact on every pupil.
"Each pupil's emotional and mental well being is vitally important to us and the added pressure of sitting academic selection tests in November and December is inevitably adding to the stress normally associated with these tests."
Health officials say contact tracing is a key part of the test, track and trace strategy as it will identify and alert people who have come into contact with a person infected with coronavirus.
"We will be scaling up the current contact tracing provision to include teams recruited directly to staff the operation," Mr Swann says.
"This will include professionals such as nurses and environmental health officers for contact tracing with lead clinicians and health protection consultants advising on complex situations and local clusters or outbreaks.
"The work will be supported through the deployment of trained volunteers when required."
Nurses and environmental health workers to staff contact tracing scheme
Health Minister Robin Swann says nurses and environmental health staff will be directly recruited to work on the executive's contact tracing scheme.
