Coronavirus in NI on 1 June

Principals from 24 primary schools in north Down have written an open letter calling for the suspension of transfer tests in 2020.

They explained: "We do not think that the normal academic tests should be carried out in these abnormal circumstances".

Lagan College in Belfast and five Catholic grammars in Newry and Kilkeel have already said they will not use the tests.

The letter from the north Down principals continues: "From mid-March these pupils have been at home and in a lockdown which is likely to continue into June.

"This unprecedented period of isolation and home-schooling is having, and will have, an unknown impact on every pupil.

"Each pupil's emotional and mental well being is vitally important to us and the added pressure of sitting academic selection tests in November and December is inevitably adding to the stress normally associated with these tests."

