Coronavirus
Coronavirus in NI on 5 June

Eimear Flanagan, Niall Glynn, Ross McKee and Ciaran McCauley

All times stated are UK

  1. Fake lockdown fines among scams targeting public

    Fake fines, fraudulent testing kits and bogus requests for donations are among coronavirus-related scams targeting the public, officials have said.

    The Department for the Economy has warned everyone to remain vigilant following a rise in reported fraud.

    Scam
    Copyright: Getty Images

    It said being isolated with friends or family could make people lower their guard.

    Action Fraud, the UK's reporting centre for fraud, said there has been £4.6m in losses nationwide during lockdown.

    To combat fraud, Trading Standards Service - a part of the Department for the Economy - is distributing 'Wash your hands of Coronavirus Scams' leaflets with food packages.

    Read more here.

  2. No action to be taken against protest organisers

    Mark Simpson

    BBC News NI

    belfast demo
    Copyright: pacemaker

    The PSNI have indicated no action will be taken against the organisers of an anti-racism rally in Belfast at which demonstrators were accused of breaching social-distancing rules.

    However, the police have warned that action could be taken at any future large gatherings.

    A number of demonstrations are planned this weekend, including rallies in Belfast, Newry and Londonderry.

    Police have been assessing the demonstration held on Wednesday at Belfast City Hall, attended by almost 2,000 people,protesting at the death of African-American George Floyd in US police custody last month.

  3. Thursday round-up

    Thursday was another significant day in the pandemic in Northern Ireland, as the executive met to discuss the easing of restrictions.

    Here are yesterday's key developments:

    • The easing of more lockdown restrictions in Northern Ireland was given the green light by Stormont
    • More people will be allowed to access childcare as further restrictions are eased
    • Two Catholic grammar schools in Enniskillen are the latest to abandon the use of transfer tests for 2021
    • One further Covid-19 related death was confirmed in Northern Ireland on Thursday, by the Department of Health
    • Thirty-three further cases were recorded, however 24 of them related to an outbreak at the start of April
    • In the Republic of Ireland, five further Covid-related deaths were recorded, bringing the total there to 1,664
    • The UK death toll increased by 176 to 39,904 on Thursday

  4. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our coverage of the latest developments on coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

    We'll be bringing you everything you need to know until 7.30pm tonight, so stay with us throughout the day.

