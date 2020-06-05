Coronavirus in NI on 5 June

Fake fines, fraudulent testing kits and bogus requests for donations are among coronavirus-related scams targeting the public, officials have said.

The Department for the Economy has warned everyone to remain vigilant following a rise in reported fraud.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

It said being isolated with friends or family could make people lower their guard.

Action Fraud, the UK's reporting centre for fraud, said there has been £4.6m in losses nationwide during lockdown.

To combat fraud, Trading Standards Service - a part of the Department for the Economy - is distributing 'Wash your hands of Coronavirus Scams' leaflets with food packages.

Read more here.