Coronavirus in NI on 5 June

Thursday round-up
Thursday was another significant day in the pandemic in Northern Ireland, as the executive met to discuss the easing of restrictions.
Fake lockdown fines among scams targeting public
Fake fines, fraudulent testing kits and bogus requests for donations are among coronavirus-related scams targeting the public, officials have said.
The Department for the Economy has warned everyone to remain vigilant following a rise in reported fraud.
It said being isolated with friends or family could make people lower their guard.
Action Fraud, the UK's reporting centre for fraud, said there has been £4.6m in losses nationwide during lockdown.
To combat fraud, Trading Standards Service - a part of the Department for the Economy - is distributing 'Wash your hands of Coronavirus Scams' leaflets with food packages.
Read more here.
No action to be taken against protest organisers
Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
The PSNI have indicated no action will be taken against the organisers of an anti-racism rally in Belfast at which demonstrators were accused of breaching social-distancing rules.
However, the police have warned that action could be taken at any future large gatherings.
A number of demonstrations are planned this weekend, including rallies in Belfast, Newry and Londonderry.
Police have been assessing the demonstration held on Wednesday at Belfast City Hall, attended by almost 2,000 people,protesting at the death of African-American George Floyd in US police custody last month.
Here are yesterday's key developments:
