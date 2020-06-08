Coronavirus in NI: Further steps to ease lockdown

The Republic of Ireland is beginning the second phase of relaxing its Covid-19 lockdown measures. All high street shops can now resume their business while enforcing social distancing. But opening times will be staggered to avoid unnecessary crowds. Next week, all units in shopping malls will also be open, but people will not be allowed to gather around benches or fountains. Also from this Monday, libraries can begin a phased reopening as can marts, but without spectators. People will be able to travel up to 20 km from their home or anywhere in their own county - up to now, the restriction was five kilometres. On 29 June, the travel restriction will be lifted. Read more
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
May result 'second weakest on record'
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor
The Northern Ireland economy is still in "a deep downturn", an Ulster Bank survey suggests.
Every month, the bank conducts a survey of a representative sample of firms.
The April survey, covering the first full month of lockdown, had the lowest ever economic activity result recorded here.
The May survey showed a slight improvement but was still the second weakest on record.
The bank's chief economist Richard Ramsey said: "Northern Ireland's private sector reported some easing in the record rates of decline witnessed in April across output, orders and employment.
"However, these improvements were relatively modest and perhaps weaker than anticipated."
Read more here
Shielders allowed outdoors as NI's lockdown eased
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political reporter
Vulnerable people in NI who were advised to shield can now go outdoors, as part of lockdown measures lifted by the executive.
Large retailers, including car showrooms and shops in retail parks, can also reopen, and outdoor weddings with 10 people present can take place.
The moves were announced last week by ministers and take effect on Monday.
The executive will meet later to discuss whether more steps from its recovery plan can be implemented.
Pressure is building on Stormont ministers to name a reopening date for all retailers.
Read more here
