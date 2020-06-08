Coronavirus in NI: Further steps to ease lockdown

The Republic of Ireland is beginning the second phase of relaxing its Covid-19 lockdown measures.

All high street shops can now resume their business while enforcing social distancing.

But opening times will be staggered to avoid unnecessary crowds.

Next week, all units in shopping malls will also be open, but people will not be allowed to gather around benches or fountains.

Also from this Monday, libraries can begin a phased reopening as can marts, but without spectators.

People will be able to travel up to 20 km from their home or anywhere in their own county - up to now, the restriction was five kilometres.

On 29 June, the travel restriction will be lifted.

