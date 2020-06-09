Coronavirus in NI on 9 June

Patience will be needed when non-essential retailers reopen in Northern Ireland, the Federation of Small Businesses has said. Stormont's Economy Minister Diane Dodds made the announcement on Monday, saying large retailers and shops in retail parks will be allowed to reopen . Roger Pollen from the federation welcomed the move but said caution would be needed and social distancing respected. "We are not coming back to the old norm we knew, this is the new norm. There will need to be patience to queue," he told Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme. Mr Pollen acknowledged there would be difficulties, including childcare challenges for staff. "There seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel," he added. "We want this to be a slow and steady progress back into a new normality."
Cancer referrals fall by half during lockdown
The number of people being referred to consultants with suspected cancer has fallen by 50% during lockdown.
BBC Spotlight has obtained figures showing that during April and May there were 7,500 fewer "red flag" referrals than in the same months in 2019.
The number of hospital referrals by GPs for all conditions fell by 48,278.
Health Minister Robin Swann has acknowledged the damage done to normal services during the coronavirus crisis.
