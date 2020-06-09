Coronavirus in NI on 9 June

Patience will be needed when non-essential retailers reopen in Northern Ireland, the Federation of Small Businesses has said.

Stormont's Economy Minister Diane Dodds made the announcement on Monday, saying large retailers and shops in retail parks will be allowed to reopen.

Roger Pollen from the federation welcomed the move but said caution would be needed and social distancing respected.

BBC Copyright: BBC

"We are not coming back to the old norm we knew, this is the new norm. There will need to be patience to queue," he told Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.

Mr Pollen acknowledged there would be difficulties, including childcare challenges for staff.

"There seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel," he added.

"We want this to be a slow and steady progress back into a new normality."