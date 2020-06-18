Coronavirus in NI on 18 June

"Personally, I think we could open before that," said Karen Hanlon, who runs a hairdressers in Randalstown, County Antrim.
"We are ready to go tomorrow," she told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"We have everything in place and the amount of time we have been closed has had a detrimental effect on clients and their mental health," she added.
EPACopyright: EPA
Karen has done a Barbicide course to get herself up to date with what needs to be put in place to protect clients.
"Surfaces and equipment must be sanitised first before they are sterilised. So we clean them and then sterilise with Barbicide wipes or spray which will be quite time-consuming in between clients," she said.
"We will only be able to see one client again so footfall will be down.
"We are not just a hairdresser - we are a friend, a counsellor and psychiatrist and we hear everything so we really are an essential service," she added.
Hairdressers could open in NI within weeks
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Hairdressers and barbers could potentially reopen in Northern Ireland on 6 July, the BBC understands.
It comes as the Stormont executive is to discuss if it can provide indicative dates for further lockdown easing in Northern Ireland.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill had said Thursday would be a "significant day" for more decisions.
Animated guide: What is the true death toll of the pandemic?
At least another 130,000 people worldwide have died during the coronavirus pandemic on top of 440,000 officially recorded deaths from the virus, according to BBC research.
A review of preliminary mortality data from 27 countries shows that in many places the number of overall deaths during the pandemic has been higher than normal, even when accounting for the virus.
These so-called "excess deaths", the number of deaths above the average, suggest the human impact of the pandemic far exceeds the official figures reported by governments around the world.
Explore the animated guide to excess deaths here and scroll further to see how the pandemic has affected countries such as Brazil, Italy, South Africa and the UK.
NI's childcare services working within 'play pods'
With more people returning to work, the childcare sector is also having to make adjustments.
One of these is the use of play pods, which take account of the fact that it is not possible to socially distance very young children.
Within the guidance, within a childcare setting the children of key workers are cared for in groups which are as small as possible.
Philip Dalgity, chair of the Northern Ireland Day Care Providers, told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme that the changes were "completely new to everyone involved".
"We had a two to three week turnaround. Our own trust were obviously extremely helpful. It was completely new to everyone involved," he said.
Mr Dalgity said there was not "huge pressure" on spaces at the moment, but that he expected there could be in the near future.
"It obviously comes down to how many providers are able to open back up again," he said.
Only 5% of £12m Stormont childcare scheme spent
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent
Only 5% of a £12m Stormont scheme aimed at ensuring childcare for key workers has been spent.
The underspend was revealed at Stormont's Education Committee on Wednesday.
The key worker childcare scheme was intended to provide incentives for day care and childcare providers to stay open for key workers' children.
However, only £600,000 has been allocated to providers and childminders out of £12m available.
The scheme is now set to close in mid-July.
The executive is expected to provide a "recovery" plan for childcare instead.
Ulster University plans to reopen fully in 2021
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent
Ulster University (UU) plans to have resumed all teaching on campus by the start of the 2021 academic year.
That is the final step in a five point "target operating plan" provided to staff and students.
It said that it would resume many on-campus activities and teaching earlier if public health advice allowed.
The vice chancellor previously said that lectures would be held online until Christmas but small group teaching could take place on campus.
In an email to staff on Wednesday, Prof Paul Bartholomew said that the university was "working meticulously towards full campus operations".
NI's tourism and hospitality sectors have already been told they can provisionally reopen from 3 July.
