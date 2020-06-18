Coronavirus in NI on 18 June

BBC Copyright: BBC

At least another 130,000 people worldwide have died during the coronavirus pandemic on top of 440,000 officially recorded deaths from the virus, according to BBC research.

A review of preliminary mortality data from 27 countries shows that in many places the number of overall deaths during the pandemic has been higher than normal, even when accounting for the virus.

These so-called "excess deaths", the number of deaths above the average, suggest the human impact of the pandemic far exceeds the official figures reported by governments around the world.

Explore the animated guide to excess deaths here and scroll further to see how the pandemic has affected countries such as Brazil, Italy, South Africa and the UK.