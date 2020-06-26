Coronavirus in NI on 26 June

Councillors in the north west last night approved a temporary\nnew licensing scheme to make it easier for bars and eateries to serve customers outside. It comes ahead of the reopening of the hospitality sector\nhere on 3 July. Derry City and Strabane District councillors agreed that\nif a business applies for a licence they will not enforce any regulations\nduring the statutory 28 day consultation period. Automatic consent for a pavement licence will be granted, unless the PSNI or Department for Infrastructure object. Councillors also agreed to waive the associated pavement licence fees. It’s part of council’s measures to “assist businesses recover from the pandemic situation and restore the local economy,” a council spokeswoman says.
'We are ready' - Caravan parks set to open
"We are ready."
Today is the day that caravan parks can reopen and many are expecting a full house this weekend.
Tanya Chambers, manager of Mourneview Caravan Park, said they were expecting "loads of people" on Friday.
"We're keeping our play parks closed, our launderette will be closed and our public toilets will be closed until the government tells us we can reopen those things again."
In Millisle, Ryan McShane at Dunroamin Caravan Park, says people from all over the island use their vans.
"I just hope they all follow the guidelines we've set out for them.
"People haven't been out and they're just buzzing to get down to the caravan.
"We have 200 vans here, I would say come Friday every van in the park will be filled.
What lockdown changes are in the offing?
Gyms, cinemas, caravan parks and hairdressers - lockdown is easing in Northern Ireland and there are so many changes it can be difficult to remember what can reopen and when.
On Thursday the Stormont Executive agreed to reduce social distancing from 2m (6ft) to 1m with restrictions from Monday.
Here's a list of those changes announced on Thursday evening:
