Coronavirus in NI on 26 June

Councillors in the north west last night approved a temporary new licensing scheme to make it easier for bars and eateries to serve customers outside.

It comes ahead of the reopening of the hospitality sector here on 3 July.

Derry City and Strabane District councillors agreed that if a business applies for a licence they will not enforce any regulations during the statutory 28 day consultation period.

Automatic consent for a pavement licence will be granted, unless the PSNI or Department for Infrastructure object.

Councillors also agreed to waive the associated pavement licence fees.

It’s part of council’s measures to “assist businesses recover from the pandemic situation and restore the local economy,” a council spokeswoman says.