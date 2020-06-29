Coronavirus in NI on 29 June

Pubs and bars that serve food, restaurants, cafes, hairdressers and barbers can reopen from Monday in the Republic of Ireland.

These businesses can open provided they can observe social distancing as the country continues to relax its Covid-19 lockdown.

Over the weekend, business owners made last minute preparations for customers returning.

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The move is part of phase three of a four-stage reopening plan .

The chief executive of the Licensed Vintners Association that represents Dublin publicans welcomed the development as "a milestone event".

