Coronavirus in NI on 2 July

A £4 million funding package for the arts sector announced yesterday will help fight the short-term impact of the coronavirus lockdown, Communities' Minister Carál Ní Chuilín has claimed.

But the money falls short of the £24 million package sought by the sector through an appeal to the Stormont executive last week.

Niamh Flanagan, who is the executive director of Theatre and Dance NI told Good Morning Ulster the announcement was welcomed as "an immediate fund" but "obviously it's not enough money".

"We welcome the package but there's a need for further investment to support the broader industry to survive and recover because we contribute so successfully to the hospitality industry."

Pacemaker Copyright: Pacemaker

Ray Giffen, Arts and Events Co-ordinator at Duncairn Cultural Arts Centre, said: "The gig economy has just collapsed. It's clear that for the sector to survive, we're going to need huge investment moving forward."

He explained that his organisation usually sells out almost 80% of their events.

"That has been absolutely wiped out, so it's very frightening times for everyone across our sector, not just us."