Coronavirus in NI on 2 July

A £4 million funding package for the arts sector announced yesterday will help fight the short-term impact of the coronavirus lockdown, Communities' Minister Carál Ní Chuilín has claimed.
But the money falls short of the £24 million package sought by the sector through an appeal to the Stormont executive last week.
Niamh Flanagan, who is the executive director of Theatre and Dance NI told Good Morning Ulster the announcement was welcomed as "an immediate fund" but "obviously it's not enough money".
"We welcome the package but there's a need for further investment to support the broader industry to survive and recover because we contribute so successfully to the hospitality industry."
Ray Giffen, Arts and Events Co-ordinator at Duncairn Cultural Arts Centre, said: "The gig economy has just collapsed. It's clear that for the sector to survive, we're going to need huge investment moving forward."
He explained that his organisation usually sells out almost 80% of their events.
"That has been absolutely wiped out, so it's very frightening times for everyone across our sector, not just us."
UK travel quarantine rules 'not worth it'
Quarantine for new arrivals in the UK has not been worth it, an ex-transport minister has said.
Theresa Villiers made her comments after details emerged of how few fines had been issued.
So far, no UK police force has confirmed issuing any fines for people breaking the rules - and the UK Border Force has handed out two penalties.
The Home Office says it is seeing "a high level of compliance".
But former NI Secretary Ms Villiers said the travel industry had been "damaged" without cutting the Covid-19 risk.
Analysis - 'Joined at the hip, but poles apart on this occasion'
Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
Politically, Michelle O'Neill and Arlene Foster are joined at the hip, the way the executive works the deputy and first ministers need to be in place.
Arlene Foster has stopped short of calling for Michelle O'Neill's resignation.
We have been down this road of resignation before when Martin McGuinness resigned and that led to three years of shutdown, so people know perhaps what those consequences are.
Sinn Féin have made it quite clear that as far as they are concerned Michelle O'Neill abided by the guidelines, there's to be no apology, there's to be no resignation.
There has been a chemistry between Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill in recent weeks, but on this occasion they are poles apart.
Fallout from funeral set to dominate executive meeting
Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
The political fallout from the funeral of republican Bobby Storey is likely to dominate an executive meeting about lockdown-easing measures later.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill is set to face more criticism over her attendance at the funeral on Tuesday.
There have been claims she did not follow social distancing guidelines.
The Sinn Féin vice president has accused her critics of political point-scoring and said her actions were in line with social distancing.
Read more on this story here.
What happened on Wednesday?
Here's a recap of what happened yesterday:
