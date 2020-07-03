Coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in NI on 3 July

  1. Pubs, restaurants, cafes and visitor attractions reopen

    After months of closure, Northern Ireland's hotels, bars, restaurants and cafes can reopen from today, after months of closure during the coronavirus lockdown.

    Pubs and bars must serve food and operate on a table service basis; those pubs that do not serve food will be allowed to sell alcohol outdoors.

    Pub
    Copyright: PA

    The tourism industry had been given an initial indicative date of 20 July, but had lobbied for earlier re-opening.

    Visitor attractions such as museums and heritage sites can also reopen on Friday, including the Marble Arch Caves in Fermanagh and the Giant's Causeway on the north coast.

    Economy Minister Diane Dodds hailed Friday as a "great day".

    Read more.

