Coronavirus in NI on 6 July

On Friday, Northern Ireland's hotels, bars, restaurants and cafes could reopen.
Pubs and bars must serve food and operate on a table service basis; those pubs that do not serve food will be allowed to sell alcohol outdoors.
Police said most people "behaved responsibly".
"Although police did attend some licensed premises and spoke to the licensee and patrons, the vast majority of people behaved responsibly," said Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray
“This is a difficult time as restrictions ease and our advice is clear - everyone needs to continue to follow the government’s guidance to help suppress the transmission of the virus and support our NHS.”
Over the weekend. many of you will have ventured out and about as bars, cafes and restaurants opened their doors as lockdown eases.
From today people here will be able to visit loved ones in hospital for the first time in months.
Visiting rules at care homes have also been eased and birth partners will be allowed at maternity appointments.
'People behaved responsibly' - PSNI
Over the weekend. many of you will have ventured out and about as bars, cafes and restaurants opened their doors as lockdown eases.
From today people here will be able to visit loved ones in hospital for the first time in months.
Visiting rules at care homes have also been eased and birth partners will be allowed at maternity appointments.
Barbers, hair and beauty salons are also permitted to reopen.
Stay with us for all the latest news.