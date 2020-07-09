Coronavirus in NI on 9 July

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Public spending on the battle against coronavirus has risen to nearly £190bn, according to figures released by the Treasury.

The total was reached after the chancellor announced a £30bn package to combat the crisis in his summer statement yesterday.

Reaction was mixed from business groups, with several backing Rishi Sunak's priority of saving jobs.

But some industries in crisis such as aviation said they had been "ignored".

