Coronavirus

Coronavirus in NI on 9 July

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Public spending on virus nears £190bn

    Money
    Public spending on the battle against coronavirus has risen to nearly £190bn, according to figures released by the Treasury.

    The total was reached after the chancellor announced a £30bn package to combat the crisis in his summer statement yesterday.

    Reaction was mixed from business groups, with several backing Rishi Sunak's priority of saving jobs.

    But some industries in crisis such as aviation said they had been "ignored".

  2. Executive set to discuss quarantine regulations

    Jayne McCormack

    BBC News NI political reporter

    Beach
    The Stormont Executive is expected to discuss whether Northern Ireland's quarantine regulations can be eased when it meets later.

    Currently, anyone entering from outside the Common Travel Area must isolate for 14 days.

    A leaked Department of Health paper advised that travellers from the rest of the UK present the greatest risk of bringing Covid-19 into NI.

    Changes to England and Scotland's quarantine rules take effect on Friday.

