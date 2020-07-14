Coronavirus in NI on 14 July

A row in education has emerged as an indirect result of the coronavirus. The Northern Ireland exam board CCEA is "not considering" reducing fees to schools for GCSE, AS and A-level exams in 2020. This is despite many schools cancelling their exams as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and predicted grades being awarded to pupils. Some post-primary schools pay more than £100,000 each year to enter pupils in exams run by CCEA. According to its accounts, CCEA's income from examination fees was almost £9.5m in 2018-19. Some principals who contacted BBC News NI said that exam fees were one of the most substantial bills they faced aside from staffing costs. Read more here.