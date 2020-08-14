As it happened: Coronavirus in NI on 14 August

One couple have had to cut their holiday short by six-days because they needed to return to work, one man needs to return home to care for his elderly mother and one family are desperately hoping to return in time so that their children will not miss out on the beginning of the school term.
Virus 'continues to have devastating consequences'
Health Minister Robin Swann has said the increasing numbers of new Covid cases could be due to the easing of lockdown measures, but may also be due to people relaxing their attitudes
to social distancing.
“We cannot become
complacent because this virus continues to circulate and sadly continues to
have devastating consequences for families," he said.
"Today my department has reported 74 new positive cases and sadly one further death.
"I want to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person who has tragically passed away.
"This upsetting news serves as a stark reminder that this virus has not gone away."
Testing available to all
The Public Health Agency is reminding people that testing is now available to anyone showing symptoms of Covid-19.
Testing for the general public is available at four drive through sites.
In a change from previous years, organisers had planned a series of scaled back and socially-distanced events within the current
public health guidance.
“However,
advice received this week from the chief medical officer and the chief
scientific advisor is that they believe our events pose a significant risk to
public health and that no events should take place,” organisers say.
They have no alternative "but to make the decision to cancel all of the proposed events”, they add.
“From the outset we said that while we would do everything within our power to get the events approved, we would always put public health first and act on guidance provided by government."
Information on refunds for anyone who purchased a ticket will be available on the Stendhal website.
BreakingOne further coronavirus-related death reported
The department’s daily figures are mostly comprised of hospital deaths, where a patient had previously tested positive for the virus.
There have also been 74 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.
This now brings the total number of confirmed positive cases in Northern Ireland to 6,299.
‘Raise sick pay’ to lower virus health and economic risks
Simon Jack
BBC Business Editor
Statutory sick pay should be increased and the furlough scheme extended on a flexible basis, new research suggests.
Doing so would better manage a "crude" trade-off between lives and livelihoods as the UK economy reopens.
These are two of the recommendations in a new report from the Royal Society.
It says economic and health data should be combined to produce the best economic outcome at the smallest loss of life. The government says it has already protected 9.6 million jobs.
The report by Professors Sir Tim Besley and Sir Nicholas Stern warns that an abrupt and premature easing of restrictions would lead to a second wave of infections that would mean both a higher death toll and ultimately a greater hit to the economy.
How will the world vaccinate seven billion people?
Naomi Grimly, Global Affairs Correspondent
Teams across the world are working to develop a vaccine that will be effective against Covid-19.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called it "the most urgent shared endeavour of our lifetimes".
But away from the high-tech science of finding a winning formula, what about the logistics of rolling out a vaccine to seven billion people worldwide?
In the UK, the heart of that effort is at the Harwell Science Campus, on an ex-RAF airbase in Oxfordshire.
It is going to be the UK's Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC), plans for which have been brought forward by Covid-19.
"We've really compressed the timeline into almost half. So whereas we were expecting to have it ready at the end of 2022, we're now hoping to have it online in 2021," explains Matthew Duchars, chief executive of VMIC.
But despite readying for the return of pupils for the first time since March, a dedicated
team now needs to be set aside at her school “to process appeals only out of
already strained resources," she says.
Principals feel “like general dogs bodies” whose integrity was “questioned when
it came to the results we submitted”, she adds.
School reopening won't be 'business as usual'
Education Minister Peter Weir has written to parents and carers to tell them schools are "safe to open".
But Mr Weir said that, while all children would return full-time from 31 August, it would not be "business as usual".
Some unions said they had "grave concerns" over the arrangements.
The guidance said schools would reopen with "relaxed" social-distancing rules and face coverings would be optional rather than mandatory in classrooms.
Teachers' union, the NASUWT, criticised the department's guidance, saying it was "entirely unfair and unrealistic" for schools to respond effectively to guidance so close to the start of the new school year.
Public sector unions Nipsa, Unison, GMB and Unite, which represent thousands of support staff in schools, said they were "gravely concerned" over the arrangements.
Galgorm Castle Golf Club will host the 2020 Irish Open from 24-27 September, the European Tour has announced.
As had been expected, the event will be staged at the County Antrim venue for the first time.
This year's Irish Open was scheduled for Mount Juliet in Kilkenny in May but fell victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Playing the tournament at the Galgorm Castle course will enable competitors to travel from the US Open without having to quarantine.
"With quarantine restrictions for travellers into the Republic of Ireland ongoing and the ban on mass gatherings still in place, the European Tour made the decision to move the tournament to Northern Ireland," a statement from the European Tour said.
It added that the tournament will now be "subject to similar guidelines to the current 'UK Swing' events, including being played behind closed doors".
Economy Minister Diane Dodds said it will be another opportunity to "showcase to the world how Northern Ireland and top class golf work well together".
The rules for the new additions to the list, including France, will come into effect at 04:00 BST on Saturday 15 August.
There are currently about 160,000 UK tourists thought to be in France at present, and the deadline is expected to lead to thousands of people rushing to ports and airports in a bid to avoid quarantine.
The BBC has offered this guide on options available to those from the UK currently in France.
It is not new money, but out of an existing pot of more than £700m from the Treasury for the rest of the year.
The latest round of allocations in full are:
£35m - schools reopening
£27m - NI Water to offset loss of income from commercial users
£20m - Translink
£17.2m - apprenticeships
£7m - social enterprises
£6.4m - schools PPE
£5.5m - Further Education to provide a safe learning environment
£2.5m - safely reopen the voluntary and social enterprise sectors
£1.4m - cover statutory license fees for the bus and taxi industry
£1m - free school meals
Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the allocations "will help to maintain key public services, support economic recovery and protect the vulnerable".
Education minister 'understands' exam disappointment
Following yesterday's A-level and AS results the education minister is facing questions from MLAs at Stormont.
More than a third of estimated grades allocated by teachers to NI students were lowered by the examinations body CCEA.
Peter Weir told the Education Committee that in the absence of actually sitting exams, there was a desire to create a “least worst solution” and says “no one suggested a different workable process for delivering fair and robust grades in the space, or time, that was available”.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Committee Chair Chris Lyttle asked the minister if he would like to apologise to students who have been upset by their downgraded results.
"I understand the disappointment people have," the minister says.
Mr Weir says it's important to understand that "no-one has been downgraded" and that there has been "a difference between where teachers have assessed what they feel the pupils should be getting and what the actual results are".
He says that has been the case for a number of years.
Appeal students urged to contact universities
Students here
who are appealing their results should
contact the university they applied to, university admissions service Ucas
says.
"It is really,
really imperative that they contact their university of choice and let them know
that they are lodging this appeal,” Courtney Sheppard of Ucas says.
He says the
universities and colleges that work with Ucas have a 7 September deadline.
“We have been
working with all the exam boards to ensure that those appeals will come through
and students should be able to lodge those and receive those upgraded results
by that date,” he says.
He adds that universities
will be flexible in keeping places open for appealing students.
Irish lockdown businesses set to get extra funding
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Businesses in
the Irish counties of Kildare, Laois and Offaly – where localised Covid-19 restrictions are currently in place – are expected to get extra financial help
from the Irish government, RTÉ is reporting.
Cafés,
restaurants and bars, cinemas and gyms all closed at midnight last Friday or a
two-week period after a rise in coronavirus cases.
A package of
economic support to help businesses in the three counties will be announced
later today.
Measures are
understood to include a 20% top up to existing grants for Irish businesses which
range from €4,000 to €25,000.
That would
mean businesses in the three counties could get an additional one-off payment ranging
from €800 to €5,000.
RTÉ says a financial
package is also likely to include a €1m fund to promote tourism in the counties
once the restrictions end.
'We're packing frantically' after France quarantine rule change
Thousands of holidaymakers have seen their plans thrown into chaos after UK quarantine measures were altered to include France and the Netherlands from Saturday morning.
Here are some of their stories.
Empty streets in Majorca's party capital
Every year, more than two and a half million British tourists head out to Majorca on holiday.
Magaluf has long been the island’s party capital, where young people have been coming each summer for decades.
But there’s been a huge drop in tourists coming from the UK, partly because Majorca has been added to the list of destinations where travellers have to quarantine on return.
The main bars and nightclubs in Magaluf have also been shut down by police, after clubbers were caught on camera ignoring social distancing rules.
BBC News spoke to two British Club reps who have found themselves without work and living in a ghost town.
St Anne's Cathedral reopens for tours
St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast has reopened for tours after they were stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.
From 11:00 BST on Friday, visitors have been able to take self-guided and audio-guided tours of the famous Church of Ireland building.
All visitors to the cathedral are required to wear a mask and adhere to the one-way system in operation.
The church was granted the "we are good to go" status by Visit Britain.
Opening hours at the cathedral have changed to 11:00-15:00 from Monday to Thursday and to 11:00-16:00 on Fridays and Saturdays.
Thousands return to UK to beat France quarantine
Thousands of holidaymakers are racing to return to the UK, with quarantine restrictions imposed on France coming into force from tomorrow morning.
The 14-day isolation requirement from 04:00 BST also applies to people arriving from the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks and Caicos, and Aruba.
Eurotunnel trains are booked up, while air travellers face steep prices and extra ferry services have been added.
France warned it would take "reciprocal measures".
Clement Beaune, France's secretary of state for European affairs, tweeted that the UK's decision was a matter of "regret" for the French.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the decision was triggered when the rate of infection in the affected countries exceeded 20 cases per 100,000 people over seven days.
Stendhal Festival cancelled
Plans to hold a series of outdoor music events in County Londonderry have been shelved because of public health concerns.
The annual Stendhal festival draws thousands to a farm outside Limavady.
Exam appeal process 'only adds to head teachers' pressure'
A Londonderry school principal tells Talkback that processing exam result appeals only adds to the pressure many head teachers are already under.
“We are forgetting the fact that principals are under pressure to get Covid restarts - and get everybody back on the premises,” says Oakgrove Integrated College’s Katrina Crilly.
“Where are the resources coming from to manage all these appeals?”
Pupils going into years seven, 12 and 14 are to return to school on 24 August with all other pupils returning from 31 August.
Galgorm to host Irish Open
App will 'help limit' winter spread of Covid
Downloading NI’s track and trace coronavirus app now will help limit the virus’ transmission during a potential second wave, its product manager says.
“It’s important that as many of us as possible are using the app and are familiar with the process,” Dr Eddie O’Neill says.
“This will inevitably help limit transmission in any future second wave that we may face in the winter, along with the manual Test, Trace, Protect contact tracing programme.
“The app comes at a really important time, ahead of winter and a potentially very challenging time for our health service."
The app – launched two weeks ago – has now been downloaded 250,000 times.
Health Minister Robin Swann says it is important as many people as possible download the StopCovidNI app.
"For those who have downloaded it, remember to share it with your friends and family.
“While the app is still in its infancy, it is really positive and reassuring to see that the app is already helping in preventing spread of Covid-19.”
Coronavirus: I'm in France right now - what do I do?
People coming to the UK from France and several other countries will be forced to quarantine for 14 days from Saturday.
France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks and Caicos, and Aruba have been removed from the UK government's list of countries exempt from quarantine rules.
Executive reallocates Covid-19 funding
The Stormont executive yesterday agreed how to reallocate £123m from Covid-19 funding.
Appeal students urged to contact universities
Irish lockdown businesses set to get extra funding
