As it happened: Stormont briefing

Thank-you for joining us for our coverage of today's coronavirus briefing.
We learned that next week restrictions on visiting other households are to be reintroduced in parts of Northern Ireland.
They are expected to be in place for at least a fortnight.
Good evening.
Portugal added to quarantine list
Travellers from mainland Portugal to Northern Ireland and England will have to quarantine from 04:00 on Saturday, just weeks after the country was previously declared exempt.
Wales and Scotland had already imposed the mandatory two weeks of self-isolation from 4 and 5 September.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Quarantine-free travel is still allowed from the Portuguese islands, the Azores and Madeira.
People travelling from Hungary, French Polynesia and Reunion will also be required to self-isolate.
Sweden will be added to the Travel Corridors exemption from 04:00 on Saturday and those arrivng in Northern Ireland
from Sweden will not need to self-isolate.
Speaking about the changes, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “There is no doubt that the situation
with Covid-19 is not only changing rapidly locally, but also globally.
“We will continue to
monitor the situation in all countries and will move swiftly to make changes to
the regulations when necessary.”
'Mitigation and enforcement' will enable wet bars to reopen
BBCCopyright: BBC
Northern Ireland's Chief Scientific Officer Prof Ian Young takes a question about so-called wet bars,
"Every relaxation which we allow in the context of the epidemic carries an element of risk," he says.
"But we have had excellent engagement with the hospitality sector and they have outlined substantial mitigations which we believe will reduce the risk of opening the wet bars," he says
"We are content we should be able to open wet bars with mitigation and substantial enforcement."
He says it's up to that sector and those who go there to behave in the right way to make sure they can remain open.
He later adds that he does not expect NI will be going back to a full lockdown at any point, saying advances have already been made in terms of managing the virus as we go into winter.
Analysis: Executive clamping down in affected post codes
Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
Bar the police turning up outside on a doorstep in a residential area, we are seeing that they are really clamping down on those large social gatherings that according to the data are happening in those BT areas and also in Belfast.
They say that they can manage to enforce what is going on in bars and restaurants, that they are very happy with the behaviour, but really they can't manage what is going on inside houses and outside in gardens.
It is what I had predicted earlier, similar to what happened in Glasgow a number of weeks ago.
Obviously Belfast is the most affected and people are being asked to really curtail going out, how many people we can have in our back gardens, mixing between houses really is forbidden, but there are exemptions.
Postcodes may be added or dropped - DFM
BBCCopyright: BBC
The deputy first minister goes on to talk about the new restrictions in place in areas of NI, or as Ms O'Neill calls them "hotspots".
The list of postcode zones and exemptions may be found in the main story or further on down this page.
Ms O'Neill says there should be no unnecessary travel outside these zones.
"Work from home if you can," she says.
She says that hospitals and care homes in these areas will be advised to limit visitors. One family member can visit once a week, but more request visitors may be considered in special circumstances.
Older people and shielders should be even more careful.
These measures will be in place for a minimum of two weeks.
She says measures may be removed as soon as it is safe to do so and that some areas could be added if needed.
There's a warning for those who live outside the zones - they should not consider themselves to be immune, she adds.
Foster says united messaging key 'to halt creep of Covid-19'
Arlene Foster reiterated her view that the attendance of deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill at the funeral of Bobby Storey in June "undermined our messaging".
Mrs Foster said she acknowledged the "regret for what happened at that time", however, said that other investigations into the incident are continuing.
"This is a very serious period for the people of all of Northern Ireland," the DUP leader said.
"We have to give a message to people that whilst we want them to recognise that we're not in the same situation we were in March, we do want them to continue to work, go to school, do all of those things, but we are putting in limited interventions to try and halt the creep of Covid-19."
Drink-only pubs given 21 September indicative date
Pubs which do not serve food have been given a new indicative reopening date of 21 September.
This is in line with plans to reopen such businesses in the Republic of Ireland.
First Minister Arlene Foster says she understands some people may question why this decision has been made at a time when other restrictions are imposed.
"At the moment the villain is not business where customers' behaviours are regulated, it is in our homes, it is the house party, it is the dinner party, it is the few people coming around for drinks or a coffee."
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
"Complacency is our enemy and it costs lives and therefore today it is important that we say to you that compliance is all important," she added.
The first minister also announced that soft-play businesses can reopen from next Monday.
Community transmission at "concerning level"
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill begins by reiterating her earlier admission that she accepts that the public messaging as regards the pandemic has been "undermined by the controversy over the last few months" referring to her attendance at a funeral.
"It was never my intention that would happen, but it did and I regret it so I want to rebuild trust with the public," she says.
She says everyone across the island must understand how serious the situation still is.
"The picture is concerning - the R number has been consistently above one for a number of weeks, there has been a rise in cases since early July and in recent weeks we have seen a sharp increase.
"Over the last seven days there have been about 90 new cases a day.
"In early July we were seeing three to four a day."
She says that "contrary to the belief of some this is not all down to increased testing".
"While we have five times the testing, we have 20 times the number of confirmed cases," she says.
She says community transmission has increased to a "concerning level".
Time to 'push down rising curve'
First Minister Arlene Foster said this was the time to "push down on this rising curve of infection and we must take that opportunity" by imposing restrictions.
"Broadly speaking this is in the town of Ballymena, plus the area covered by BT43 and in the Belfast City Council area and the areas covered by BT28 and BT29," she said.
"In these areas only there will be no mixing of households in private dwellings with exemptions for bubbling with one other household, caring responsibilities in terms of childcare, essential maintenance, supported living arrangements, visits required for legal or medical purposes, or marriage or civil partnerships where one partner is terminally ill."
BBCCopyright: BBC
Mrs Foster also added that "no more than six people are to gather in a private garden for no more than two households".
She said the measures will "come into legal force from next week", but the NI Executive was asking people in these areas "to take action immediately".
Restrictions on visiting other households reintroduced
Restrictions on visiting other
households are to be reintroduced in parts of Northern Ireland after a rise in
cases of coronavirus.
The new rules affect people in
Ballymena, those who live in the Belfast council area and addresses with
postcodes BT43, BT28 and BT29.
Those postcodes take in parts of
Glenavy, Lisburn and Crumlin.
There will be a limited number
of exemptions.
196 new Covid-19 cases in Republic
There were 196 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland in the last 24 hours and no further deaths.
There have now been a total of 30,360 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country and 1,781 deaths linked to the virus.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Good evening
Thank-you for joining us for our coverage of today's coronavirus briefing.
We learned that next week restrictions on visiting other households are to be reintroduced in parts of Northern Ireland.
They are expected to be in place for at least a fortnight.
Good evening.
Portugal added to quarantine list
Travellers from mainland Portugal to Northern Ireland and England will have to quarantine from 04:00 on Saturday, just weeks after the country was previously declared exempt.
Wales and Scotland had already imposed the mandatory two weeks of self-isolation from 4 and 5 September.
Quarantine-free travel is still allowed from the Portuguese islands, the Azores and Madeira.
People travelling from Hungary, French Polynesia and Reunion will also be required to self-isolate.
Sweden will be added to the Travel Corridors exemption from 04:00 on Saturday and those arrivng in Northern Ireland from Sweden will not need to self-isolate.
Speaking about the changes, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “There is no doubt that the situation with Covid-19 is not only changing rapidly locally, but also globally.
“We will continue to monitor the situation in all countries and will move swiftly to make changes to the regulations when necessary.”
'Mitigation and enforcement' will enable wet bars to reopen
Northern Ireland's Chief Scientific Officer Prof Ian Young takes a question about so-called wet bars,
"Every relaxation which we allow in the context of the epidemic carries an element of risk," he says.
"But we have had excellent engagement with the hospitality sector and they have outlined substantial mitigations which we believe will reduce the risk of opening the wet bars," he says
"We are content we should be able to open wet bars with mitigation and substantial enforcement."
He says it's up to that sector and those who go there to behave in the right way to make sure they can remain open.
He later adds that he does not expect NI will be going back to a full lockdown at any point, saying advances have already been made in terms of managing the virus as we go into winter.
Analysis: Executive clamping down in affected post codes
Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
Bar the police turning up outside on a doorstep in a residential area, we are seeing that they are really clamping down on those large social gatherings that according to the data are happening in those BT areas and also in Belfast.
They say that they can manage to enforce what is going on in bars and restaurants, that they are very happy with the behaviour, but really they can't manage what is going on inside houses and outside in gardens.
It is what I had predicted earlier, similar to what happened in Glasgow a number of weeks ago.
Obviously Belfast is the most affected and people are being asked to really curtail going out, how many people we can have in our back gardens, mixing between houses really is forbidden, but there are exemptions.
Postcodes may be added or dropped - DFM
The deputy first minister goes on to talk about the new restrictions in place in areas of NI, or as Ms O'Neill calls them "hotspots".
Restrictions on visiting other households will be reintroduced in part of Northern Ireland after a rise in cases of coronavirus.
The list of postcode zones and exemptions may be found in the main story or further on down this page.
Ms O'Neill says there should be no unnecessary travel outside these zones.
"Work from home if you can," she says.
She says that hospitals and care homes in these areas will be advised to limit visitors. One family member can visit once a week, but more request visitors may be considered in special circumstances.
Older people and shielders should be even more careful.
These measures will be in place for a minimum of two weeks.
She says measures may be removed as soon as it is safe to do so and that some areas could be added if needed.
There's a warning for those who live outside the zones - they should not consider themselves to be immune, she adds.
Foster says united messaging key 'to halt creep of Covid-19'
Arlene Foster reiterated her view that the attendance of deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill at the funeral of Bobby Storey in June "undermined our messaging".
Mrs Foster said she acknowledged the "regret for what happened at that time", however, said that other investigations into the incident are continuing.
"This is a very serious period for the people of all of Northern Ireland," the DUP leader said.
"We have to give a message to people that whilst we want them to recognise that we're not in the same situation we were in March, we do want them to continue to work, go to school, do all of those things, but we are putting in limited interventions to try and halt the creep of Covid-19."
Drink-only pubs given 21 September indicative date
Pubs which do not serve food have been given a new indicative reopening date of 21 September.
This is in line with plans to reopen such businesses in the Republic of Ireland.
First Minister Arlene Foster says she understands some people may question why this decision has been made at a time when other restrictions are imposed.
"At the moment the villain is not business where customers' behaviours are regulated, it is in our homes, it is the house party, it is the dinner party, it is the few people coming around for drinks or a coffee."
"Complacency is our enemy and it costs lives and therefore today it is important that we say to you that compliance is all important," she added.
The first minister also announced that soft-play businesses can reopen from next Monday.
Community transmission at "concerning level"
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill begins by reiterating her earlier admission that she accepts that the public messaging as regards the pandemic has been "undermined by the controversy over the last few months" referring to her attendance at a funeral.
"It was never my intention that would happen, but it did and I regret it so I want to rebuild trust with the public," she says.
She says everyone across the island must understand how serious the situation still is.
"The picture is concerning - the R number has been consistently above one for a number of weeks, there has been a rise in cases since early July and in recent weeks we have seen a sharp increase.
"Over the last seven days there have been about 90 new cases a day.
"In early July we were seeing three to four a day."
She says that "contrary to the belief of some this is not all down to increased testing".
"While we have five times the testing, we have 20 times the number of confirmed cases," she says.
She says community transmission has increased to a "concerning level".
Time to 'push down rising curve'
First Minister Arlene Foster said this was the time to "push down on this rising curve of infection and we must take that opportunity" by imposing restrictions.
"Broadly speaking this is in the town of Ballymena, plus the area covered by BT43 and in the Belfast City Council area and the areas covered by BT28 and BT29," she said.
"In these areas only there will be no mixing of households in private dwellings with exemptions for bubbling with one other household, caring responsibilities in terms of childcare, essential maintenance, supported living arrangements, visits required for legal or medical purposes, or marriage or civil partnerships where one partner is terminally ill."
Mrs Foster also added that "no more than six people are to gather in a private garden for no more than two households".
She said the measures will "come into legal force from next week", but the NI Executive was asking people in these areas "to take action immediately".
Restrictions on visiting other households reintroduced
Restrictions on visiting other households are to be reintroduced in parts of Northern Ireland after a rise in cases of coronavirus.
The new rules affect people in Ballymena, those who live in the Belfast council area and addresses with postcodes BT43, BT28 and BT29.
Those postcodes take in parts of Glenavy, Lisburn and Crumlin.
There will be a limited number of exemptions.
196 new Covid-19 cases in Republic
There were 196 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland in the last 24 hours and no further deaths.
There have now been a total of 30,360 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country and 1,781 deaths linked to the virus.
Could drink-only pubs reopen soon?
One of the talking points ahead of the NI Executive's meeting today has been whether drink-only pubs would be allowed to reopen.
BBC News NI understands that 21 September is being considered as a potential date.
This would match plans in the Republic of Ireland.
Pub owners and the hospitality industry have expressed frustration that so-called 'wet pubs' have had indicative reopening dates pushed back while pubs which serve food have been open for some time.
Fines issued after Holyland 'gatherings and street drinking'
Police issued 10 community resolution notices and eight fixed penalty notices this morning after reports of incidents such as social gatherings in the Holyland area of Belfast.
The notices carry a £60 fine.
It follows a series of arrests for a range of offences in the area over recent days.
Police were responding to reports of young people gathering in residential addresses, playing music loudly and drinking in the street.
Ch Insp Gavin Kirkpatrick said that some young people who have moved to the area to study and others visiting the area are "not listening to our repeated warnings".
Only six people, from a maximum of two different households, can gather indoors in a private dwelling.
"Last night, we gave advice and guidance at a number of residential properties," he said.
"However, 18 of those people we spoke with failed to understand the seriousness of the situation."
At one address a group was hiding in a small bathroom.
"Where appropriate, we now will liaise with the universities and colleges who will consider their own sanctions against any students involved," he added.
The PSNI said it will be policing this area throughout the coming weeks.
Testing clarification sent to parents and teachers
The Education Minister Peter Weir says a letter outlining actions to be taken if children develop Covid-19 symptoms will help parents make decisions about when to send their children to school.
The letter was sent to parents and carers of school children today.
It comes from Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride alongside a Department of Education leaflet, with advice on the steps to take if a child, or anyone they live with, develops symptoms.
Mr Weir says the letter will help parents and carers coming into the autumn and winter months as colds and other infections are likely.
Dr McBride says that knowing the difference between a cold and Covid-19 is vital to ensure children and young people do not miss out on their education.
“However, we can expect that there will be cases of Covid-19 among children and young people in the weeks ahead.
"When this happens, the PHA will respond and will work closely with the school involved.
“I would emphasise that if an individual does not have any of the stated symptoms, they do not require a test.
"Schools should not ask pupils to book a Covid-19 test unless they have one or more of the recognised symptoms.”
Briefing comes amid rising case numbers
Today's briefing comes as one further Covid-19 related death is reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the department of health's total to 568.
In recent days and weeks, a rise in the number of positive cases has caused some alarm and prompted calls for tighter restrictions.
In Belfast alone, there have been 177 confirmed cases in the past seven days.
On Thursday, there were 78 new cases reported across Northern Ireland, bringing the total throughout the pandemic to 8,035.
The NI Executive has been discussing proposals for how to deal with the rise at its meeting this afternoon.
Read more.
Foster and O'Neill to resume Stormont briefings
Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill are set to share the stage for a Stormont coronavirus briefing for the first time in more than two months.
The first and deputy first ministers ceased the regular joint briefings after the funeral of of veteran republican Bobby Storey in June.
Earlier, Ms O'Neill said she acknowledged that the NI Executive's messaging around Covid-19 restrictions had been undermined by the controversy around Bobby Storey's funeral.