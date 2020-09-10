As it happened: Stormont briefing

Travellers from mainland Portugal to Northern Ireland and England will have to quarantine from 04:00 on Saturday, just weeks after the country was previously declared exempt.

Wales and Scotland had already imposed the mandatory two weeks of self-isolation from 4 and 5 September.

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Quarantine-free travel is still allowed from the Portuguese islands, the Azores and Madeira.

People travelling from Hungary, French Polynesia and Reunion will also be required to self-isolate.

Sweden will be added to the Travel Corridors exemption from 04:00 on Saturday and those arrivng in Northern Ireland from Sweden will not need to self-isolate.

Speaking about the changes, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “There is no doubt that the situation with Covid-19 is not only changing rapidly locally, but also globally.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in all countries and will move swiftly to make changes to the regulations when necessary.”