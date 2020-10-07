'Conversation and craic' - two Belfast pubs close for foreseeable
As you will have heard and seen, the coronavirus pandemic has caused severe difficulties for the hospitality industry.
And today the company which operates the Belfast city centre pubs - the Duke of York and the Harp Bar - is planning to make up to 100 staff redundant.
Commercial Court Inns has said that both establishments will remain closed for the "foreseeable future".
The BBC understands workers were told that they were at risk of redundancy on Friday.
The company has now entered into a consultation period with employees.
A spokesperson for Commerical Court Inns said: "Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to find an economically viable way to reopen these iconic venues, which were built for convivial conversation, craic and live music in close quarters.
"The time will come when these doors will reopen and the lights will be turned back on.
Swann 'worried' rules will not be followed in second wave
Robin Swann is "worried" rules set by the NI Executive will not be followed "to the same extent" during the second wave.
"Some of the complacency is because of what happened the last time around," said the health minister.
"Our worst fears weren't realised beacause you took the necessary actions to protect yourself and others."
Mr Swann said the rules were being undermined by "self-appointed experts".
"Behaviours have to change and change now," he added.
Covid case numbers are 'irrefutable'
Mr Swann adds that it "beggars belief, quite frankly, that some people object to wearing a face covering at shops".
"It's just a piece of cloth, but it does make a difference."
He said that the recent upsurge in cases was leading to an increase in hospitalisations.
"We have 106 Covid inpatients in hospitals - this day a month ago there were 16.
"For those who don't believe me or don't believe the doctors or don't believe the experts - I would urge them to read the numbers. They can be seen any time. They are irrefutable."
Those ignoring rules giving 'two-fingered salute'
Health Minister Robin Swann says those ignoring the regulations on Covid-19 are giving "a two-fingered salute" to the rest of the population.
He described these people as a minority who were "wilfully complacent".
"We are trying everyday to do the right thing," said the minister.
He added that to date there has been 423,000 downloads of StopCovid NI app.
Stormont briefing begins
Health Minister Robin Swann is at the podium - hit the play button at the top of this page to watch live.
NI circuit breaker 'only viable' with Treasury support
Imposing a circuit-breaker lockdown will only be viable if extra financial support is provided from Westminster, the economy minister has said.
The executive has not ruled out bringing in the move in NI to coincide with the half-term holiday for schools.
Diane Dodds said attention needed to be paid to the impact it would have on jobs.
Ministers will meet on Thursday to discuss imposing more restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.
There is speculation localised measures could be introduced in other parts of NI where cases are high, such as Newry and Mourne.
A circuit breaker is a lockdown for a short period of time, possibly two weeks, to slow the spread of the virus.
Health minister to give briefing at Stormont
Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the latest coronavirus briefing from Stormont.
It will be Health Minister Robin Swann at the podium, alongside Chief Scientific Adviser Prof Ian Young and Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride.
It is due to kick off at 16:30 BST.
The latest figures show Northern Ireland recorded 828 new coronavirus cases and one further death.
To date there have been 16,187 confirmed cases of the virus in NI.