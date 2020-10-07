Robin Swann is "worried" rules set by the NI Executive will not be followed "to the same extent" during the second wave.

"Some of the complacency is because of what happened the last time around," said the health minister.

"Our worst fears weren't realised beacause you took the necessary actions to protect yourself and others."

Mr Swann said the rules were being undermined by "self-appointed experts".

"Behaviours have to change and change now," he added.