There's been speculation that local restrictions - already in place in the Derry and Strabane area - could have been introduced today in the Belfast and Newry, Mourne and Down areas.

But these haven't materialised - this is because, Mrs Foster says, the growth rate in these areas has been "blunted".

"Unlike the north west the rate of the infection is not running as hard and as fast as it was in that area.

"Unfortunately, when we look at the figures today in the north west it still continues to grow exponentially.

"I want to pay tribute to the work that has gone in in Newry and Mourne, and indeed in Belfast, to try to stop the spread of the virus," she adds.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill says the curve of the virus "was starting to stabilise" in Newry, Mourne and Down.