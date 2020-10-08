Virus growth 'blunted' in Newry, Mourne and Belfast
There's been speculation that local restrictions - already in place in the Derry and Strabane area - could have been introduced today in the Belfast and Newry, Mourne and Down areas.
But these haven't materialised - this is because, Mrs Foster says, the growth rate in these areas has been "blunted".
"Unlike the north west the rate of the infection is not running as hard and as fast as it was in that area.
"Unfortunately, when we look at the figures today in the north west it still continues to grow exponentially.
"I want to pay tribute to the work that has gone in in Newry and Mourne, and indeed in Belfast, to try to stop the spread of the virus," she adds.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill says the curve of the virus "was starting to stabilise" in Newry, Mourne and Down.
'We are edging closer to a vaccine'
"This situation is challenging for everyone and we have a difficult few months ahead," Ms O'Neill adds.
"We know that we're asking a lot of you, but we cannot lose sight of the fact that this will pass.
"We are edging closer and closer to a vaccine that will give is the protection that we need from Covid-19.
"Until then you can protect yourself and you can protect others."
She asks anyone with symptoms to self isolate and book a test.
'Financial support' being sought from Westminster
A potentially key line here from the deputy first minister, who says the executive needs to take action to curb the surging number of Covid-19 cases - and must have financial support to do so.
"That is why we're united in the executive in approaching the British government to ask for financial support to allow us to bring forward measures that will help us deal with this pandemic," she says.
Health staff 'worried for their patients'
Michelle O'Neill says health staff are very worried for themselves, their families and their colleagues.
"But most of all they're worried about their patients."
"We know that you can do this again because lives depend on it," Ms O'Neill adds.
"It will take all of us and I believe you will work with us and do everything in your power to protect the health service and to save lives."
'Past the point of warning'
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill says in the last week more than 5,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.
"We are past the point of warning, this is real and happening now.
"We can all make a difference now," she adds.
She says Northern Ireland now has "a very narrow window to get on top of this situation".
First minister announces new face covering rules and fines
It's confirmed - the first minister announces an extension to the rules around the use of mandatory face coverings and a new regime for penalty fines.
Arlene Foster says the executive had considered the "grave and serious situation that we find ourselves" as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in NI.
Face coverings are already compulsory on public transport and for customers in shops, but will now become mandatory in the following settings:
She also says the minimum fines for breaches will be raised to £200 and a maximum £10,000 for prohibition notices.
Stormont briefing begins
Here we go - First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill are at their podiums.
If you want to watch the briefing live, hit the play button at the top of this page.
Minimum fine for Covid law breach to rise to £200
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political reporter
When Mrs Foster and Mrs O'Neill take to the Stormont stage shortly, they're expected to confirm a number of new proposals designed to strengthen Covid-19 restrictions.
This includes a rise in the minimum fine for breaches to £200 - at the moment fixed penalty notices start at £60.
BBC News NI also understands that the use of mandatory face coverings will be extended to a number of new settings.
Face coverings are already compulsory on public transport and for customers in shops, but will now become compulsory in other areas such as for staff in shops, in taxis, in banks and for driving instructors and their students
The usual exemptions from wearing a face covering will still apply, the executive has said.
Read more here.
Today's figures
The latest figures show Northern Ireland recorded 923 new cases of Covid-19 and one further death.
To date there have been 17,110 confirmed cases of the virus in NI.
Good afternoon
First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill are due up at the Stormont podiums to give the latest Northern Ireland coronavirus update.
They're expected to confirm stronger punishments for Covid-19 regulation breaches, including the raising of minimum fines to £200.
The briefing is due to start at 4.45pm - about 10 minutes or so - and you can watch live via the play button at the top of this page.